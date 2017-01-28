|
|
» 02/03/2017, 17.53
CHINA
Left behind, 15-year-old boy commits suicide in Yunnan
"Dad, When I die, you will be happy because you won’t be bothered anymore,” the boy writes in suicide note. China has 61 million left-behind children, the population of Great Britain. Children are often raised in conditions of social deprivation. The government is trying to deal with the problem.
See also
08/02/2004 vatican
At Angelus pope launches appeal for the sick and workers
04/12/2008 NEPAL
Prostitution, main cause of spread of AIDS in Nepal
Out of a population of 26 million inhabitants, 70,000 people are affected by autoimmune deficiency, 2,000 of them children. 16% of the cases have contracted the virus through sexual relations with prostitutes, and 21% are wives or partners infected by their husbands or companions.
11/07/2006 PAKISTAN
Christian kiln workers beaten
Father Mendes denounces the "inhuman and immoral" treatment workers receive. Catholic NGO calls on the government to intervene.
03/12/2008 CHINA
Streets blocked in Shaoguan, in protest over firings: workers rehired
Workers held public protests because the company did not want to renew their contract: after the protest, it agreed to rehire them. In the China of the economic crisis, Beijing says that talks should be held with protesters, instead of resolving everything through the police.
29/03/2007 CHINA
Chinese workers for McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza-Hut are underpaid
A Chinese daily paper affirms that the American Food store Giants pay their part time workers below the statutory minimum wage. Staff are forced to work 10 straight hours without breaks or rights. Following the newspaper report the government carries out an investigation, calling on the companies to collaborate, while many employees announce their intention to sue.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
28/01/2017 SYRIA " RUSSIA " TURKEY
28/01/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
29/01/2017 VATICAN
30/01/2017 PAKISTAN
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
31/01/2017 VATICAN-LAOS
Bishop of Vientiane: Laos, a poor Church, beloved by Pope Francis
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®