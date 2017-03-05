

» 05/03/2017, 14.46



CHINA Li Aijie's long journey to visit her husband, jailed in Xinjiang



The two were able to meet for just over half an hour after months of separation and a six-day trip. Zhang Haitao is in good health thanks to improved prison conditions following efforts by human rights activists and lawyers. He is not allowed to read the Bible or have pictures. Friends encourage him, and he won’t give up. Urumqi (AsiaNews/ChinaChange) – On 19 April, Li Aijie set off on a long and arduous journey to reach Shaya Prison in southwestern Xinjiang. Since last November, she has not seen her husband, human rights activist Zhang Haitao, who was arrested in 2015 and sentenced to 19 years in prison for "instigating subversion of state powers". After many difficulties, she describes the brief encounter with her husband, the pain of being separated so soon, and the comfort that her beloved’s serene spirit and smile gave her. Zhang Haitao has been in jail since 2 December. His sentence will last until 25 June 2034 when he will be 63 years old. Here is Li Aijie’s account, published on 29 April by China Change. On April 22, 2017 I took a train from Urumqi, and arrived in Aksu on the morning of April 23 at around 8:00 a.m. Human rights volunteer Huang Xiaomin (黄晓敏) was already waiting at the train station. After breakfast the four of us—Huang, attorney Ran Tong (冉彤), a driver and I—drove in the cold drizzle. We arrived in the Shaya county seat soon after 5:00 p.m. After we arranged accommodation, on the morning of April 24 we set off for Shaya Prison. Because we weren't familiar with the road, we went the wrong way and had to turn back midway. At about 10:30 a.m. we finally arrived at the prison gates. My uneasiness and insomnia due to worrying whether the meeting would take place made me even more exhausted and nervous. Upon seeing our IDs and paperwork, the guard told us that more procedures were necessary. Attorney Ran Tong and Teacher Huang argued, negotiated, and mediated on the basis of reason and law. The prison guard told us that he needed to ask for instructions from his supervisor. We waited anxiously. After inquiring with his supervisor twice, the guard slowly walked toward us and said: “Your paperwork isn't complete, and today isn't a visiting day.” My heart leapt into my throat. He continued, “But we've taken into account that you came such a long way. Remember to bring complete paperwork next time.” The stone hanging in my heart finally fell. I was excited, and silently said to myself: “Praise the Lord! Thank God!” My ardent morning prayer was answered. I was put on a prison bus with some visiting Uighur family members. Sitting on the bus, I was overwhelmed with emotion. Tears ran down my face just thinking that I would soon see my husband who I missed so much. The bus passed through an expanse of desert. Red poplar trees gave a sense of vicissitude and decay. Under the bright sunlight, they looked scorched and desolate. About five or six minutes later, the bus stopped in front of a solitary white building. After we got off, men and women each formed a line and went through a strict security check that required removing our shoes. I took out my ID and money and stored the rest of my documents in a prison locker. I deposited 600 yuan, the maximum permitted, for Haitao. I sat on a stool waiting. The television on the wall was streaming the life of the prisoners. A staff member led me to an office and explained some rules, such as that talking about politics would result in the termination of the visit, and the visit would only last 30 minutes. I was then taken out of the room. After going a short distance, we entered another room. “Your man is in this room,” a police officer said, pointing to my left. Upon entering, I saw three police officers waiting. I immediately saw Haitao sitting on the other side of the glass partition, with two officers standing behind him. Excited, I quickly walked up and sat down opposite. “Husband, you’ve lost weight!” I said hurriedly. “Wife, you have, too!” Haitao said it with a smile. He looked in good spirits and his complexion was good. He appeared clean and calm, which also comforted me. “Husband, how are you? How is life in here? Have your foot shackles been removed? Does your stomach still hurt?” I bombarded him with questions, concerned that I wouldn't have enough time to say everything. “I'm not wearing foot shackles anymore. My stomach doesn't hurt either. When I arrived at the prison I was given a physical exam at Shaya Hospital. Everything is fine. We have a regular routine here. Every morning we get up at 7:30 a.m. After washing, we exercise and then eat. After breakfast, we exercise for another ten minutes or so before we begin studying.” “What do you study?” “We study some traditional culture, such as the teachings of Confucius and Mencius.” “Do you have a Bible inside? Can you read it? I brought you a Bible the Autumn Rain Church* gave you but I wasn't allowed to bring it in.” “We're not allowed to read it inside!” “But you need to pray to God for yourself, your family, friends, for this country, nation, even the police around you. You need to love yourself and love others, okay?” Haitao nodded. He told me that for meals he has steamed bread, watery gruel, and some small side dishes. If they're given soybean milk, then they get no other dishes. He can have eggs, tofu, even chicken and rice pilaf when it comes time to “improve prisoners' lives.” “I’m in very good health,” he said. “Stand up then, walk around and let me see!” I wanted to see for myself. Haitao stood up and walked around. “Okay, not bad. You’re still full of spirit!” I felt relieved and sat back down. “Who accompanied you this time?” Haitao asked. “Huang Xiaomin and attorney Ran Tong. But they're not allowed to come inside!” “Oh, that makes me feel better. Please thank them for me!” Haitao folded his hands in prayer. “Before I left, friends all asked me to convey their concern and say hello to you. Sister Wang Yi and her husband Hua Chunhui, and many other friends. Even after I arrived in Shaya County there were still many friends who called to ask me to tell you to exercise, take care of your health, be strong, and hold on, that they're sure that you will be free soon. We're all waiting for you!” Haitao became quiet for quite a while, hands folded in front of him. “Please thank everyone for me. I won't get discouraged. Please tell everyone not to worry!” Haitao told me that he will continue to appeal his case. “I brought our son’s photos, but wasn't allowed to bring them in. Our son is very naughty; he can't stop kissing your picture. He also knows how to make calls and he ‘calls’ you. Next time I come I'll bring him with me.” "Can he talk a lot? Are you all spoiling him too much, and that's why he’s acting so naughty? Don’t pamper him too much. Can he stand such a long trip? If not, wait until he’s older,” he said, seeming calm. But I saw his eyes getting moist. I asked Haitao if the prison allowed writing letters to family members. He said he'd mailed two letters. One of them was inspected and rejected by the prison authorities, but the other had been mailed. “You didn't receive it?” He said he would send me letters every month. “How are your parents? If you need anything ask my sisters, and tell them I said to do it.” “Okay,” I nodded emphatically. Presently I heard an urgent voice from behind telling me that I had five minutes left. “Haitao, you must take care of your health. You owe me and our son a lot. When you get out you have to doubly repay us!” I said in a hastened and stern tone of voice. Thinking that I would part with him soon, I couldn’t help letting my tears flow. A prison guard handed me tissues. “Wife, I had a dream. It's so clear I feel it’s real. You're sitting at the small table where the phone is at home, and you can’t stop calling me. But all you hear is the message that no one is available at the number you've dialed. You keep calling, and the phone keeps saying the same thing.” At this point Haitao was pulled up by two prison guards. “You've gone overtime by almost five minutes!” the prison guard behind me said. I stood up, putting my hands on the window. Haitao also stretched his hands out and put them against mine on the other side of the glass partition. “Yes, this is true. When you were just arrested I did call you non-stop like this. Husband, you must take good care of your health. Our son and I will wait for you. We will all wait for you!” I choked up with sobs, my tears falling like pearls from a broken thread. The waiting room door opened. Haitao turned his head toward me, his hands shaking in prayer. Sunlight flooded in, making the whole room very bright, leaving only the corner dark. I saw Haitao’s smiling face full of brightness and hope, and he was determined and calm. This greatly comforted me. On my return journey, I thought of the poplar trees that can live for a thousand years. I believe that before long I will be walking freely hand in hand with Haitao. I can't help thinking of the suffering Mr. Gao Zhisheng experienced in this prison. It was the unremitting effort and resistance of him and others after him that improved the conditions Zhang Haitao is in now. This was a long trip. Words can't express how hard and mentally exhausting it was. A visit like this is also very expensive, something a family like mine can’t afford. I thank all my friends out there for the helping hands you extended to us. It's your attention, love, and support that give me the strength to go forward. Without you it's hard to carry on. I would also like to thank Huang Xiaomin for her company and support on this trip, and those who made contacts, arranged drivers and vehicles. Attorney Ran Tong also traveled with us the whole way and gave us free legal assistance. I, on behalf of my husband Zhang Haitao, thank all of you! Next month I will take my son Little Mandela to Shaya Prison to visit his father whom he has never met. I respectfully invite my friends and people from all walks of life to continue to pay attention. My next visit will be May 25-26. However, the prison told us that we must contact them in advance. Again, my deepest gratitude to everyone!** Li Aijie April 25, 2017 *The Autumn Rain Church (秋雨之福) is a large house church in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. **A note from our translator: "At first it seemed a bit stilted but it grew on me and I found it affecting."







