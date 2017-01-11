18 January 2017
    » 01/18/2017, 08.58

    CHINA

    Liaoning economic data in falsified (and throughout China)



    The growth data raised the GDP to 23%. The provincial governments, driven by a desire to make a career, have published spectacular (and false) results for growth, in the People's Daily. The National Bureau of Statistics send out a warning.


     

    Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Liaoning authorities yesterday confirmed that the provincial economic data, including tax revenues, were falsified for the years 2011-2014.

    The Liaoning  "style" is widespread and raises questions regarding national economic statistics, based on these manipulated data.

    Governor of Liaoning (northeast China), Chen Qiufa, said that "the fake fiscal figures influenced the central government’s economic judgment and accordingly led to a lowering of the size of transfer payments to the province ", and increasing the tax burden for residents.

    Under Mao, Liaoning was the hub for state heavy industry, which is now in economic crisis because of the lack of reform of the state sector. Now private and foreign companies do not invest in the region and there is a strong emigration. The "mammoth" of the old disused companies have earned at Liaoning the title of "rusty belt".

    As in the days of Mao, in order to earn a promotion, local party members must show great results in economic performance. Hence the attempt to manipulate economic figures of the provincial GDP, up to over (falsely) 23% (according to the data of the People's Daily).

    The cadres race to make a career casts a shadow on all national data, based on the false provincial numbers. Now many foreign companies want independent data to assess the nation's economic performance.

    Last December, the National Bureau of Statistics chief warned the governors of the provinces not to publish false economic data on the People's Daily, the official organ of the Chinese Communist Party. In two days, China will publish the data on the growth of GDP in 2016.
