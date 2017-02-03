|
» 02/10/2017, 17.15
CHINA
Liu Xia’s call to friends raises questions about her health
Liu Xiaobo’s wife has been under house arrest since 2010, controlled and threatened by the authorities. This has led to depression. She “has no vitality left in her,” friend says.
