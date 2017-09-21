|
|
» 09/27/2017, 15.32
PHILIPPINES
Santosh Digal
MILF to protect Christians involved in Marawi’s reconstruction
The leader of the group, Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, promised to help to the prelature’s programme. He met Mgr Edwin de la Peña, bishop of Marawi, in Rome. The ‘Duyog Marawi’ plan will involve 13 coastal communities near the city. “Let us show to the world that violent extremist ideas will not flourish in our lands,” the bishop said.
See also
08/08/2005 PHILIPPINES
Thousands of troops to supervise elections in Mindanao
There are fears of violence, electoral fraud and Islamic terrorism. Ten suicide bombers from Indonesia might be in the country. Catholic sources warn that no one will be able to vote freely because electoral corruption is too ingrainedmany will abstain.
24/01/2006 PHILIPPINES
Jailed Jolo Muslim rebel leader to be set free
Moro National Liberation Front leader Nur Misuari will be freed on health grounds. Rebel leader throws his support behind Filipino President Arroyo and is in favour of US troop presence in Jolo.
02/06/2005 PHILIPPINES
Peace between Moro rebels and government near
08/02/2011 PHILIPPINES
Muslim rebels set fire to Christian village in Mindanao
No one dies, but dozens have to abandon their homes. Suspicions fall on a new armed group, born from a split in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Tomorrow, a new round of peace talks start between MILF and the Filipino government.
24/09/2009 PHILIPPINES
Mindanao: MILF leader says peace can stop violence among young people
The founder of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front says he wants peace “to save young Muslims from utter poverty” but still does not trust the pledges of the Filipino government.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
21/09/2017 VATICAN
24/09/2017 VATICAN
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®