» 09/21/2017, 16.55
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Madhya Pradesh, Catholics and Protestants denounce Hindutva targeting of the poor.
A college that hosted tribal students since 1997 closed. The police arrived with five trucks full of Hindu extremists, scaring the children. The college is accused of forced conversions. Sajan K George: "Nationalists are against Catholics because they want to continue to exploit dalit and tribal."


