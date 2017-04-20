|
|
» 04/26/2017, 15.18
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Madhya Pradesh: After eight years, bishop absolved from charge of forced conversion
Bishop Mathew Vaniakizhakkel is the emeritus bishop of Satna. Along with five Catholics, in 2009 he was denounced for conversion, conspiracy and disturbance of peace among religions. The accuser then repented and asked for forgiveness. Christian Leader: "Anti-conversion law is a tool to harassing Christians."
See also
10/02/2011 INDIA
Churches under protection, schools closed as Hindus gather for kumbh in Madhya Pradesh
Catholic and Protestant churches are placed under police protection for fear of possible clashes. Every five minutes, a busload of Hindu pilgrims and sadhus arrives. The Hindu meeting is meant to undo the work of Christian missionaries, accused of forced conversions.
02/03/2017 13:13:00 INDIA
Madhya Pradesh, Hindu radicals interrupt a mixed marriage in a church
The radicals belong to the group of extreme right-wing Hindu Vahini. They accuse Christians of wanting to convert the groom, of Hindu religion. The couple was forced to postpone the wedding and celebrate with a Vedic ritual. The state has a law against forced conversions that discriminates against minorities.
13/09/2011 INDIA
Madhya Pradesh: Pentecostal pastors and 11 Hindus who wanted baptism arrested
Five activists of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and the police tried to convince the faithful to file a false complaint against the pastor, on charges of forced conversions. The 11 rejected. GCIC: " Madhya Pradesh is a rogue state with the Christian community."
24/03/2014 INDIA
Madhya Pradesh, two Pentecostal pastors arrested on false charges of forced conversions
Hindu extremists charge the religious leaders, "guilty" of watching a movie about Jesus with a group of Christians. The police arrest them without checking veracity of the allegations. Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC): "Illegal and worrying detention close to general election".
28/04/2016 09:40:00 INDIA
Madhya Pradesh, police interrupt a Christian marriage: "The spouses are Hindus"
Security officers and Hindu extremists stormed a place of worship in Satna, arresting 10 people including the pastor and the groom's parents. He is accused of having converted the pair illegally to Christianity and celebrating a marriage between minors. Christian leaders: "This is abuse of anti-conversion laws".
|
|
Books
