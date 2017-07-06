|
|
» 07/13/2017, 10.26
INDIA
Maharashtra, another Muslim lynched in the name of "sacred cows" (Video)
The "cow watchers" suspected that he was transporting cattle. The episode takes place a few hours after the Supreme Court ruling suspending the ban on beef. The issue of cows is fracturing Indian society.
See also
12/07/2017 09:31:00 INDIA
Supreme Court suspends ban on beef: it damages Muslims
Judges have accepted the petition of All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee. The government will revisit the norm and may issue and exemption for buffalo meat, which accounts for almost all Indian bovine exports.
29/09/2016 09:34:00 INDIA
India, one year after lynching beef still source of controversy
The case of the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq has shocked the public and prompted intellectuals and critics of religious nationalism to act. Writers have returned prestigious awards; students demonstrated at universities. Meanwhile, ‘cow protection vigilante groups’ refine their techniques.
28/06/2017 09:32:00 INDIA
A photographer provokes: In India women are worth less than sacred cows (Photo)
The project is by photographer Sujatro Ghosh. Women portrayed in the most famous places in Delhi. Every 15 minutes in the country a woman is raped. The "cow watchers" protest on social media and call for the young man to be slaughtered in front of a mosque.
12/10/2016 12:46:00 INDIA
India, RSS chief warns Modi : shield "cow protectors" against Dalits
The Indian Prime Minister had distanced himself from Hindu nationalists who set themselves up as cows defenders beating and killing Dalits. Increasingly frequent violence against those who slaughter or eat beef. For more than 80 million inhabitants, mostly Muslims and Christians, the cows are the main means of livelihood.
06/09/2010 BANGLADESH
Dhaka: anthrax alert after more than 300 people are infected
This is the country’s first large-scale anthrax outbreak. All infected cattle are to be culled as 500,000 units of vaccine are distributed in five affected districts. Cities are also at risk because of poor controls on infected beef.
|
