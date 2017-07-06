» 07/13/2017, 10.26



INDIA

Maharashtra, another Muslim lynched in the name of "sacred cows" (Video)

The "cow watchers" suspected that he was transporting cattle. The episode takes place a few hours after the Supreme Court ruling suspending the ban on beef. The issue of cows is fracturing Indian society.

The "cow watchers" suspected that he was transporting cattle. The episode takes place a few hours after the Supreme Court ruling suspending the ban on beef. The issue of cows is fracturing Indian society.



