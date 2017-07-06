13 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/13/2017, 10.26

    INDIA

    Maharashtra, another Muslim lynched in the name of "sacred cows" (Video)



    The "cow watchers" suspected that he was transporting cattle. The episode takes place a few hours after the Supreme Court ruling suspending the ban on beef. The issue of cows is fracturing Indian society.

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) – Another lynching has taken place in India for the protection of "sacred cows". It happened yesterday in the Bharsingi area of ​​Nagpur (Maharashtra) where Ismail Shah, a 40-year-old Muslim man, was attacked by a crowd of "gau rakshaks", suspecting he was transporting cattle. This is the latest episode of violence perpetrated by Hindu fundamentalists who want their sacred animal to be revered by the entire Indian population, including minorities.

    In India the issue of cows is causing serious fractures in society. Analysts report that since the rise to power of premier Narendra Modi, exponent of Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata Party, Hindutva's extremist positions have gained new vigor. In addition to the famous "homecoming", that is to the return to the Hindu religion by those who converted to other confessions, and the "saffronization" of culture, with the emphasis on Hindu traditions, the subject that is recently stirring most clamor is the ban on slaughter of cows for beef, of which India is the world’s biggest exporter.

    This restriction on meat and leather trade has further reinvigorated the radical positions of cow protectors, who have become the protagonists of numerous episodes of intolerance towards the Muslim minority, the most involved in trade and cattle breeding. To reduce the tension between religious groups, after months of silence, Prime Minister Modi also intervened, trying to pacify fundamentalists. However, his position was not enough to prevent the outbreaks of violence, as evidenced by the lynching of the Muslim in Maharashtra. It takes place a few hours after the Supreme Court ruling, which the other day (11 July) decided to suspend the ban on meat. In their decision, judges have been driven by popular protests and numerous (even provocative) initiatives at a civilian level.

     


    Gau Rakshaks attack again; Nagpur man beaten up... by oneindia
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Muslim
    Lynx
    Maharashtra
    sacred cows
    cow watchers
    intolerance
    ban
    meat
    cattle











    See also

    12/07/2017 09:31:00 INDIA
    Supreme Court suspends ban on beef: it damages Muslims

    Judges have accepted the petition of All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee. The government will revisit the norm and may issue and exemption for buffalo meat, which accounts for almost all Indian bovine exports. 



    29/09/2016 09:34:00 INDIA
    India, one year after lynching beef still source of controversy

    The case of the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq has shocked the public and prompted intellectuals and critics of religious nationalism to act. Writers have returned prestigious awards; students demonstrated at universities. Meanwhile, ‘cow protection vigilante groups’ refine their techniques.

     



    28/06/2017 09:32:00 INDIA
    A photographer provokes: In India women are worth less than sacred cows (Photo)

    The project is by photographer Sujatro Ghosh. Women portrayed in the most famous places in Delhi. Every 15 minutes in the country a woman is raped. The "cow watchers" protest on social media and call for the young man to be slaughtered in front of a mosque.



    12/10/2016 12:46:00 INDIA
    India, RSS chief warns Modi : shield "cow protectors" against Dalits

    The Indian Prime Minister had distanced  himself from Hindu nationalists who set themselves up as cows defenders beating and killing Dalits. Increasingly frequent violence against those who slaughter or eat beef. For more than 80 million inhabitants, mostly Muslims and Christians, the cows are the main means of livelihood.

     



    06/09/2010 BANGLADESH
    Dhaka: anthrax alert after more than 300 people are infected
    This is the country’s first large-scale anthrax outbreak. All infected cattle are to be culled as 500,000 units of vaccine are distributed in five affected districts. Cities are also at risk because of poor controls on infected beef.
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.