» 10/30/2017, 18.08
PHILIPPINES
Santosh Digal
Manila, Catholic women united against abortion
The Grace to Be Born Maternity Home and Nursery is a haven for mothers and orphans, providing hope, food, care and spiritual nourishment during pregnancies. The facility has helped more than 263 mothers and spared the lives of 221 babies. About a thousand women die each year from abortion-related complications.
