13 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/13/2017, 09.51

    PHILIPPINES - VATICAN

    Manila, Congress of Mercy: Respect for rights, not murders in the fight against drugs



    From January 16 to 20 the Filippino capital will host the IV World Apostolic Congress of Mercy (Wacom). 4 thousand people to attend event including prelates, priests, religious and laity. Bishop of Balanga: Mercy is "defending life." Auxiliary of Manila: We cannot remain silent in the face of governmental count of victims.

     

    Manila (AsiaNews / CBCP) – Respect for the basic human rights of each individual and strengthening the struggle for the defense of life, even for those who have committed errors, crimes or violence; these are people who, as far as possible, must be retrieved and restored to society, we must not commit extrajudicial killings according to a (presumed) rule of law. This is what Msgr. Ruperto Santos, Bishop of Balanga, capital of the province of Bataan, in the Central Luzon region, said as he presented the IV World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (WACOM  IV), held in Manila (Philippines) 16 to 20 January 2017.

    On the eve of the conference, the prelate stressed that WACOM will discuss not only "devotion to Divine Mercy", but also the situation in the host country that is going through a "human rights crisis." The reference, not too veiled, it is to the victims of the drug trafficking war launched by the government and by President Rodrigo Duterte.

    Mercy is connected with life and life is connected with environment,” he said. “In general, it is always to love life, to live life and to defend life. It’s always focused on life.” “So there would be a message witnessing to focus on life. Life must be promoted, life must be preserved and life must be respected,” said Santos.

    About 4 thousand people will participate in the coming days at the World Congress of Mercy, an event that is held every three years and brings together clergymen, intellectuals and ordinary faithful. Attendees in Manila will include bishops, priests, religious, nuns and baptized from across the world. Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon (France), as a special envoy for the event.

    The Philippine Church has presented the world meeting as an opportunity to make a "pilgrimage of mercy" that will take participants to a holy place each day. Born on Vatican initiative in 2008, the first ever WACOM meeting in Rome coincided with the third anniversary of the death of St. John Paul II.

    For Bishop Santos, head of the Committee for Migrants of the Filipino bishops' conference, the global event will also ensure a "healing process" for the country, becoming "a source of hope for those who are considered to be the smallest, the lost, the last ".

    Msgr. Broderick Pabillo, auxiliary bishop of Manila, also intervened.  He stressed that the Church cannot remain silent and helpless in the face of the many victims of the governmental war against drug trafficking, which has now exceeded 6 thousand in five months. The Church warns the prelate, is close to their families, particularly the poor, who have lost their loved ones and who cannot rely on a fair trial.

    "We cannot remain silent," said Msgr. Pabillo, because this is "another way to terrorize the people. Now the time has really come to be heard ", and he invited believers and people of good will to act against abuses of human rights, without waiting for the body count to increase. The prelate hopes that the country has learned from this experience and not repeat the same mistakes of the times of Fernando Marcos dictatorship, when it silently accepted 14 years of martial law in 1986 interrupted by the Rosary Revolution (Esda).

    His call was echoed by Fr. Robert Reyes who said that the drug war has already claimed too many victims and now is to return to the country "peace and justice." " We will unite against those picking on the poor as being drug addicts. We will unite against those that are addicted to power. We will unite for life".

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    philippines Vatican Congress
    mercy human
    rights violence Duterte extrajudicial
    killings











    See also

    04/08/2016 12:32:00 PHILIPPINES - UN
    UN condemns spate of extrajudicial killings

    Since the election of Rodrigo Duterte, 704 suspected drug dealers have been killed without being brought to trial. Yury Fedotov, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) denounces killings. During the election campaign Duterte vowed death to at least 100 thousand drug dealers.



    27/05/2016 14:15:00 PHILIPPINES
    Death squad nightmare returns to the Philippines

    Ferdinando Marcos’ infamous “special forces” were abolished with the fall of his dictatorship. President-elect Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly praised them, and, as mayor of Davao, has apparently re-established them turning the city into a security fortress. In the past week, gunmen have shot eight alleged drug dealers. For Cebu archbishop, the new president has a tendency to change his statements.



    30/08/2016 18:24:00 PHILIPPINES
    Card. Tagle: extrajudicial killings and abortion, two faces of the same plague

    The Archbishop of Manila condemns the "unpunished massacre" taking place in the country, but widens the field: "Life must be defended in all its forms. We must be concerned for what is happening on the streets, but also of abortion! These are also the forms of murder ".



    10/12/2008 PHILIPPINES
    Zamboanga: Christians and Muslims march for peace and human rights By Santosh Digal
    Religious leaders, activists and students take part in an interfaith prayer rally on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Interfaith prayers and torchlight processions are held in memory of those who died or disappeared in the struggle for democracy. The Catholic Church calls for integrity and honesty among the country’s ruling class.

    23/07/2007 PHILIPPINES – ITALY
    Father Bossi to be in Loreto with the Pope and young people to talk about his missionary experience
    The Ecumenical Bishops Forum slams new anti-terror law, calling it “oppressive, barbaric and demonic.” But in Mindanao more abductions of foreign missionaries are likely.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.