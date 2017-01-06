|
PHILIPPINES - VATICAN
Manila, Congress of Mercy: Respect for rights, not murders in the fight against drugs
From January 16 to 20 the Filippino capital will host the IV World Apostolic Congress of Mercy (Wacom). 4 thousand people to attend event including prelates, priests, religious and laity. Bishop of Balanga: Mercy is "defending life." Auxiliary of Manila: We cannot remain silent in the face of governmental count of victims.
Books
