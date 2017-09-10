|
|
» 10/09/2017, 09.57
PHILIPPINES
Manila, Duterte’s satisfaction rating drops to its lowest
It dropped by 18 points to 48%. It’s the worst result since the former mayor of Davao came to power last year. The president’s trust rating dropped by 15 points to 60%.
See also
10/05/2016 09:34:00 PHILIPPINES
"I'll be a dictator": Rodrigo Duterte is the new president of the Philippines
With 90% of votes counted, the mayor of Davao has won 38%. The two biggest competitors have already conceded defeat. The new president’s victory speech: "I will fight crime at the cost of my life. Judge me at the end of my mandate".
21/09/2017 15:43:00 PHILIPPINES
Manila, Duterte tells son: 'If guilty, you're dead'
Paul Duterte is accused of association with crime and drug trafficking. The young politician denies having smuggled 120 million euros worth of methamphetamine. Opposition deputies say that president and family have long been involved in illicit activities.
30/06/2016 08:21:00 PHILIPPINES
Rodrigo Duterte sworn in as Philippines president
Nicknamed "The Punisher", Mr Duterte is credited with a dramatic reduction in crime in Davao, but rights groups say it was at the expense of human rights. He and his vice-president, Leni Robredo, will both serve a single six-year term.
19/09/2016 14:45:00 PHILIPPINES
Duterte using the rhetoric of the "good father" and the military to establish a dictatorship
The Filipino president has called for a six-month extension to his "war on drugs" which, so far, has resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. Despite his wish, he “cannot kill them all”, he said. Analyst told AsiaNews that his “first steps after coming to power closely resemble those of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos,” acting as “loving father of the nation” whilst seeking “military backing”. For Card Tagle, “We are here for you. Let us not waste life."
30/08/2016 18:24:00 PHILIPPINES
Card. Tagle: extrajudicial killings and abortion, two faces of the same plague
The Archbishop of Manila condemns the "unpunished massacre" taking place in the country, but widens the field: "Life must be defended in all its forms. We must be concerned for what is happening on the streets, but also of abortion! These are also the forms of murder ".
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
News feed
|
Books
