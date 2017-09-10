09 October 2017
    PHILIPPINES

    Manila, Duterte’s satisfaction rating drops to its lowest



    It dropped by 18 points to 48%. It’s the worst result since the former mayor of Davao came to power last year. The president’s trust rating dropped by 15 points to 60%.

    Manila (AsiaNews/Agencies) – President Rodrigo Duterte’s satisfaction rating has dropped below 50% amid protests over ongoing drug killings and unresolved allegations that he has unexplained wealth, an independent poll shows.

    Social Weather Stations (Sws) said yesterday that its September 23-27 survey showed Duterte’s satisfaction rating dropping by 18 points to a classified as “good” 48%, compared from its last survey in June, when he got a “very good” 66%.

    It was the worst result since the former mayor of Davao came to power last year. According to the Sws poll, the president’s trust rating dropped by 15 points to 60%, which is classified as “very good,” from his “excellent” 75% in June.
