» 09/21/2017, 15.43
PHILIPPINES
Manila, Duterte tells son: 'If guilty, you're dead'
Paul Duterte is accused of association with crime and drug trafficking. The young politician denies having smuggled 120 million euros worth of methamphetamine. Opposition deputies say that president and family have long been involved in illicit activities.
See also
08/09/2017 09:54:00 PHILIPPINES
Card Tagle: Bells toll in mourning at the destruction of lives
The Archbishop of Manila revives the tradition of the bells tolling in the evening to remember the dead. "We cannot promote a human and decent Filipino culture with killing." The appeal to pastors and lay people for solidarity with the victims and their families counter to the campaign of "cleanliness" launched by President Duterte.
15/03/2017 19:22:00 PHILIPPINES
Filipino police invites priests to join violent anti-drug operations
The country’s Bishops' Conference rejects the proposal to take part in President Duterte’s anti-drug campaign. The Church supports “Whatever strategy there is, for as long as there’s no killing and it is devoid of any corrupt and unjust practice”. Vice President Leni Robredo slums the drug war, which has left Filipinos feeling “hopeless and helpless”. Duterte retaliates against his adversaries.
18/05/2017 19:28:00 PHILIPPINES
Duterte says no to “foreign interference”, rejects 250 million euros in EU aid
The Philippines “reserves the right to respectfully decline grants with provisions that allows foreigners to interfere with our conduct and internal affairs,” government spokesman Abella said. The EU delegation was informed yesterday during a meeting where "human rights have been mentioned," Franz Jessen, EU ambassador said. The move by the Filipino government is aimed at blocking European criticism of its controversial policies. China is the Philippines’ new ally.
17/03/2017 18:18:00 PHILIPPINES
Impeachment attempt against President Duterte
For Rep Gary Alejano, Duterte is “unfit to hold the highest office of the land”. The congressman accuses the president of almost 10,000 extrajudicial killings as president and as mayor of Davao. He also accuses him of hiring 11,000 “ghost employees” and embezzling some US$ 44 million.
12/09/2017 16:49:00 PHILIPPINES
Duterte’s war on drugs is unjustified, says Mgr Pabillo
The war on drugs “is nothing but extra-judicial killing". More than 12,000 people have died in police operations. Church outreach towards addicts and families includes relief and rehabilitation. Government figures about drug addiction are inflated.
Books
