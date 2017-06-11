|
|
11/06/2017, 11.56
PHILIPPINES
Santosh Digal
Manila, Nun campaigns against Human Trafficking
Human Trafficking is a profitable business, involving a large network of organized crime associations. Women and children in indigenous communities and remote areas are the most vulnerable. The experience of the Visayan Forum Foundation and Sister Cecil Espenilla's commitment to fighting the phenomenon.
|
