» 10/23/2017, 09.40
PHILIPPINES
Marawi, Manila declares the end of battle with jihadists
Military operations ended in the night. The soldiers tried to convince the guerrillas to surrender, without success. About 40 corpses found in two buildings and a mosque near Lake Lanao, possible mass suicide. The fighting resulted in the deaths of at least 1,131 people, including 919 militants and 165 of soldiers and policemen. 1,780 hostages released.
See also
16/10/2017 10:13:00 PHILIPPINES
Marawi, two leaders killed in attack on the last Islamic stronghold
About 40 militants are still fighting in a residential area near Lake Lanao. Terrorists still hold 50-100 hostages. Troops are moving forward with caution. The fighting could end by the end of this week.
19/09/2017 14:23:00 PHILIPPINES
Mgr Edwin dela Peña: Christians and Muslims for Peace in Marawi
The Church must be a “reconciling presence". We need to build bridges, not division and hate. The Filipino Church and Caritas are committed to the displaced. Young Moro design and sell t-shirts to raise funds.
09/06/2017 12:31:00 PHILIPPINES
Mindanao, Islamic leaders condemn vandalism of Marawi cathedral
The ulama: "Insult to and lack of respect for Islam". Governor Mujiv Hataman: "The terrorists are hypocrites who undermine the true essence of Islam." Regional Darul Ifta: "Attempt to provoke hatred between Muslims and Christians". The army asks social media to remove the video of the attack in order not to feed religious hatred.
18/10/2017 09:52:00 PHILIPPINES
Marawi liberated after five months of clashes
The Islamist occupation lasted 148 days. More than 1,000 people killed, mostly rebels. Marawi's operations cost 5 billion pesos (about 95 million euros). Fears of terrorist infiltrations in Mindanao Island.
18/09/2017 14:37:00 PHILIPPINES
Marawi: Fr. Chito, free after 4 months
The Filipino army intervened near the mosque of the terrorists stronghold of Bato. Joy for his release. The conflict is about to end, but the city is destroyed. Plans for reconstruction. Mindanao bishops condemn terrorism.
