» 10/02/2017, 12.18
PHILIPPINES
Santosh Digal
Marawi, first Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral since end of siege
Terrorist militants Maute and Abu Sayyaf took possession of the cathedral on May 23. The building was liberated on August 28 by Manila troops. A total of 749 guerrillas have lost their lives during the conflict, 155 victims among Filipino security personnel. It will still take some time to put an end to the siege of Marawi. The last battlefield as big as two football fields.
See also
09/06/2017 12:31:00 PHILIPPINES
Mindanao, Islamic leaders condemn vandalism of Marawi cathedral
The ulama: "Insult to and lack of respect for Islam". Governor Mujiv Hataman: "The terrorists are hypocrites who undermine the true essence of Islam." Regional Darul Ifta: "Attempt to provoke hatred between Muslims and Christians". The army asks social media to remove the video of the attack in order not to feed religious hatred.
14/06/2017 17:04:00 PHILIPPINES
Filipino military promises “not to bomb” mosques
Muslim religious leaders are urged to dissuade Maute fighters from using places of worship as military posts. Four of the city’s 96 neighbourhoods remain in Islamist hands. The Islamic State group posts a video showing the execution of six Christians.
29/05/2017 17:47:00 PHILIPPINES
Army controls most of Marawi city in Mindanao
Only a few small areas of the city remain under jihadi control. The Filipino air force carried out its first air strikes yesterday. About 2,200 people are still trapped in the combat zone. So far, 97 people have been killed. The fate of Fr Chito and 13 other hostages remains unknown. President Duterte’s imposition of martial law has generated fear of authoritarian rule.
30/05/2017 12:51:00 PHILIPPINES
Filipino Church’s appeal for Marawi's displaced persons
More than 60,000 residents have been evacuated. Caritas Philippines sent a letter to 85 dioceses. Some US$ 6,000 are provided for the efforts in the Diocese of Iligan. Caritas Manila provides US$ 10,000 and 100 bags of rice. Mindanao dioceses supports Marawi Prelature in helping families. The clashes between government forces and jihadists continue. Ilang is cordoned off due to fear of Islamist infiltrations. Nothing is known about Fr Chito, who was abducted by jihadists with another 15 people.
11/07/2017 15:16:00 PHILIPPINES
“War in Marawi, never again! War in Marawi, no more!” Filipino bishops say
For the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the fighting that began on 23 May are not a religious war. The prelates condemn Maute terrorism, which contradicts “the fundamental tenets of Islam”. They reiterate the need for interfaith dialogue. The task now is to rebuild “the persons affected because of the disruptions in their lives,” said Mgr Edwin Angot de la Peña, bishop of Marawi. An autonomous province in the south is need to achieve peace, said Bishop Orlando Quevedo, archbishop of Cotabato.
