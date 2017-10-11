|
|
» 10/16/2017, 10.13
PHILIPPINES
Marawi, two leaders killed in attack on the last Islamic stronghold
About 40 militants are still fighting in a residential area near Lake Lanao. Terrorists still hold 50-100 hostages. Troops are moving forward with caution. The fighting could end by the end of this week.
See also
02/10/2017 12:18:00 PHILIPPINES
Marawi, first Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral since end of siege
Terrorist militants Maute and Abu Sayyaf took possession of the cathedral on May 23. The building was liberated on August 28 by Manila troops. A total of 749 guerrillas have lost their lives during the conflict, 155 victims among Filipino security personnel. It will still take some time to put an end to the siege of Marawi. The last battlefield as big as two football fields.
21/06/2017 18:49:00 PHILIPPINES
Duterte warns of “religious war” in Mindanao, Church and analysts disagree
Christians “have better guns. They are buying,” said the president. Analysts dismiss his view as baseless attempt to justify martial law. For Card Orlando Quevedo, archbishop of Cotabato, the government should “address the economic and political roots of terrorism” rather than focus on a military solution.
14/06/2017 17:04:00 PHILIPPINES
Filipino military promises “not to bomb” mosques
Muslim religious leaders are urged to dissuade Maute fighters from using places of worship as military posts. Four of the city’s 96 neighbourhoods remain in Islamist hands. The Islamic State group posts a video showing the execution of six Christians.
09/06/2017 12:31:00 PHILIPPINES
Mindanao, Islamic leaders condemn vandalism of Marawi cathedral
The ulama: "Insult to and lack of respect for Islam". Governor Mujiv Hataman: "The terrorists are hypocrites who undermine the true essence of Islam." Regional Darul Ifta: "Attempt to provoke hatred between Muslims and Christians". The army asks social media to remove the video of the attack in order not to feed religious hatred.
27/06/2017 16:09:00 PHILIPPINES
Marawi: Maute ready to release Fr Chito, but Manila refuses to negotiate
Abdullah Maute is willing to release the priest if the authorities release his parents and relatives. “The government’s policy is not to negotiate with terrorists,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said. “We knew from the start that they don’t want to negotiate,” Marawi Bishop Edwin de la Peña noted. Terrorists say they are ready to pull back if the MILF intervenes. Government losses rise to 70. About 100 guerrillas still occupy Lilod, Bangolo, Raya Madaya and Marinaut. The army changes strategy.
|
|
