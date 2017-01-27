|
VATICAN
Maronite Church: 2017 Year of martyrdom and martyrs
The jubilee year will take place from February 9 th, the feast of Saint Maron, to March 2, 2018, feast of the first Maronite Patriarch. Bechara Rai: The Church suffers persecution in many places, even in the Middle East. Pope Francis: The contemporary martyrs, many more than in the first centuries.
