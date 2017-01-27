03 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/03/2017, 10.46

    VATICAN

    Maronite Church: 2017 Year of martyrdom and martyrs



    The jubilee year will take place from February 9 th, the feast of Saint Maron, to March 2, 2018, feast of the first Maronite Patriarch. Bechara Rai: The Church suffers persecution in many places, even in the Middle East. Pope Francis: The contemporary martyrs, many more than in the first centuries.

     

    Beirut (AsiaNews / OLJ) - Msgr. Mounir Khairallah, Maronite bishop of Batroun yesterday announced that the year 2017 will be celebrated by the Maronite Church as "the year of martyrdom and martyrs." The announcement came during a press conference at the Catholic Information Center.

    The year will extends from the February 9 next, Feast of Saint Maron (the fifth century hermit, who gave his name to the Maronite tradition), until March 2, 2018, feast of St. John Maron, the first Maronite Patriarch (seventh century ).

    The year will be enriched by different programs, to which the faithful are invited to participate. In a message for the occasion, the Patriarch Bechara Rai said that it is very appropriate to dedicate a year to this theme, at a time when the Church suffers persecution in many places, and particularly in the Middle East.

    Even Pope Francis often speaks of contemporary martyrs, saying that "today they are much more numerous than in the first centuries." In his Homily last January 30th in Casa Santa Marta, he added: "The greatest strength of the Church today is in the little Churches, tiny, with few people, persecuted, with their Bishops in prison. This is our glory today, this is our glory and our strength.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Lebanon religious
    freedom St.
    marone martyrdom martyrs Beshara
    rai Maronite
    church











    See also

    22/03/2005 ASIA  Martyrs day
    Martyrs in Asia, the broken lives of Christ's witnesses


    12/07/2012 LEBANON
    Lebanon's ills rooted in politicians' dependence on foreign powers, says Maronite patriarch
    Mgr Beshara Rai slams subordination on "foreign interests," which results "in the absence of loyalty to the state". Salvation instead lies in national unity at a time when political assassinations are making a comeback in a country awash with weapons.

    20/08/2014 LEBANON - IRAQ
    Patriarch al-Rahi in Kurdistan for the future of Christians and the fight against Islamists
    The cardinal makes a short one-day stop in Erbil accompanied by civil and religious leaders. He will meet with Kurdish President Barzani and visit the archbishop's see. The trip will focus on the fate of Christians fleeing jihadists and the possible use of force to repel the Islamist threat. The issue of relations with Islam and interfaith dialogue will also be discussed.

    02/06/2011 LEBANON
    Lebanese Christians seek unity despite political differences
    Invited by Patriarch Rahi, Christian political leaders from both government and opposition met to talk. The issues on the table were the separation of religion and politics, the defence of Christian-owned land, a greater Christian presence in public institutions, the promotion of the common good, and the collective responsibility Christians have in promoting the values of the Gospel in society. A committee is set up to promote further meetings.

    20/01/2016 13:24:00 LEBANON
    Aoun-Geagea alliance generates shock and hope

    The leader of the Lebanese Forces supports the candidacy for president of his former enemy. Lebanese Forces and the Change and Reform bloc have the largest number of Christian MPs. Maronite Patriarchate of Bkerke is "happy and relieved". The Lebanese Parliament has failed to elect a president since May 2014. Some Christians and Muslims resist.
    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.