» 05/08/2017, 13.45
VATICAN-CHINA
Bernardo Cervellera
May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.
See also
25/04/2014 MALAYSIA
Going from Hinduism to Catholic conversion is not a change in religion but a radical change of heart
This is what Jason Jaysharmah, a Malaysian naval officer of Indian origin, said about his conversion. He encountered Jesus through his future wife, who taught him the basics of the catechism during long phone calls. She is "my book of faith." The forces of truth and love "led me to accept Christ."
06/09/2016 13:13:00 INDIA – SYMPOSIUM – ASIA
Mother Teresa “recognized the deepest hunger in all of us: the hunger for God”
The superior of the Missionaries of Charity, Sr. Mary Prema, speaks about the life and mission of the new saint, underlining their most important aspect: her total submission to God's will. The Mother always kept her gaze fixed on Christ, recognising in him in suffering and poverty. Her all consuming desire to "follow Christ everywhere in search of souls". Sr. Prema's intervention at the 2016 AsiaNews international symposium.
13/02/2017 20:13:00 CHINA-VATICAN
Richard Madsen: In China-Holy See dialogue, Beijing wants to destroy, or at least weaken the Church
According to the famous sociologist of religion in China, there may be "converging interests" between Beijing and the Vatican, as to lead to an agreement on the appointment of bishops. But the hopes of the Chinese Church are different. Never talk about "agreement" before an official announcement.
02/09/2016 12:05:00 VATICAN - SYMPOSIUM - ASIA
Pope to AsiaNews Symposium: Let the example of Mother Teresa bring Christ to the center of everyone’s life
The telegram signed by Cardinal Parolin, for the meeting organized by AsiaNews: "With the intercession of Mary, may devotees of Mother Teresa, imitating her apostolic zeal, implement the Revolution of Tenderness begun by Jesus Christ with his special love to the little ones"
02/09/2016 18:03:00 VATICAN – SYMPOSIUM – ASIA
Fr Brambillasca: Mother Teresa taught PIME to live the mission "joy and serenity"
The relationship between the saint of Calcutta and the missionary institute dates back to 1973. Mother Teresa had a "deep interest" in "others, her fellow human beings." From Cambodia to Brazil, missions began or grew thanks to collaboration between the Missionaries of Charity and PIME priests. Here is the complete intervention of the Superior General of PIME at the AsiaNews Symposium.
