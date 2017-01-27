03 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 01/31/2017, 19.27

    INDIA

    Mgr Allwyn D'Silva is Mumbai’s new auxiliary bishop



    For years the new bishop worked with the city’s prisons. He has been active in the social field as well as human rights and environmental protection. Maharashtra’s state capital has nine penitentiaries, and 90 per cent of the inmates are waiting for trial.

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) – The Archdiocese of Mumbai (Maharashtra) has a new auxiliary bishop, Mgr Allwyn D'Silva, 68, head of the Mumbai chapter of the Prison Ministry India (PMI).

    For years he has been involved in social affairs, human rights and environmental protection; hence his episcopal motto, he told AsiaNews, is’ Care of Creation’.

    He believes that his ordination is a recognition by the Catholic Church of the "importance of environmental issues and justice. It is also a recognition for the work he has done in favour of the marginalised and on the environment in Asia.”

    Born on 20 April 1948, he was ordained priest on 19 April 1975, and elevated to the status of auxiliary bishop last Saturday (28 January).

    Mgr D'Silva believes that his appointment is "a great challenge, especially since Pope Francis has set very high standards for us bishops when he said that we must be shepherds with the smell of sheep."

    The bishop is the current secretary of the Climate Change desk at the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC), and will remain in office until the end of 2017. For more than 20 years, he has dealt with social justice, in particular with respect to prison inmates.

    Mgr D'Silva explained that the PMI Mumbai was established in 2001, noting that the city has nine penitentiaries and the prison population has unique traits. Convicts crowd facilities outside Mumbai, whereas 90 of inmates in the city are still under trial.

    This is a colonial legacy whereby defendants are held in detention before trail. Although still innocent until proven guilty, they are deprived of their liberty.

    The MPI Mumbai is staffed by volunteers who deal with legal aid and prisoner rehabilitation. They receive regular visits from other PMI members who organise health care treatment and dental visits.

    Inmates take part in cultural events, games and shows, and receive various kinds of professional training: from tailoring to painting, from teaching embroidery techniques to arts and flower arrangements.

    Volunteers provide courses in computer science, cooking and foreign languages. Inmates are involved in singing competitions, music, dance and writing. Some of them have written articles that are then published in the Examiner, a weekly published by the archdiocese.

    As for their spiritual care, a Mass is celebrated each Sunday in every prison. Except for the Dadar facility, prison authorities allow Christmas and Easter celebrations such as Christmas carols, the Stations of the Cross during Holy Week, and exchange gifts between inmates and staff during holidays. (NC)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    mumbai
    archdiocese
    prisons
    inmates
    justice
    environment
    human rights
    allwyn d’silva
    auxialiary bishop











    See also

    07/08/2010 CHINA-VATICAN
    Bishop An Shuxin, former underground bishop installed as ordinary of Baoding
    There is already an Ordinary (underground) of the diocese: Mgr. James Su, Zhimin, 13 years in prison. The decision to hold the ceremony made quickly by the government, who wanted Mgr. Ma Yinglin, an illegitimate bishop, to preside. Few participants: 24 priests and 300 faithful. The diocese has 120 priests and over 50 thousand faithful. Card. Bertone’s call to unity.

    23/09/2010 CHINA
    Zhengding-Shijiazhuang, growing cooperation between official and underground bishops
    For the first time in decades, to mark the Mid-autumn Festival, some priests and laity of the diocese of underground Bishop. Jia Zhiguo, met with Mgr. Jiang Taoran, official bishop emeritus of Shijiazhuang. Mgr. Jia arrested several times, was freed last July.

    23/08/2007 CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Julius Jia Zhiguo, who wanted to disseminate the Pope’s letter, is arrested
    The underground bishop was preparing a pastoral letter as well as meetings to explain the Pontiff’s letter. The Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association wants him instead to join the Association, to build up a national Church, separate from the Holy See.

    08/05/2010 CHINA - VATCAN
    New bishop in Xiamen, approved by the Vatican. Present a bishop of Taiwan
    Msgr. Cheng, bishop emeritus of Taipei attends. Also present illegitimate Bishop Zhan Silu . The Diocese of Xiamen has long cultivated relationships with the Church in Taiwan. AsiaNews interview with the new bishop, Mgr. Cai.

    12/05/2015 VIETNAM
    Catholics mourn the death of Mgr Van Nghi, defender of religious freedom in Vietnam
    The prelate died peacefully at the age of 88 after a life fighting for the freedom of the Church. During his ministry, he resisted abuse, attacks and harassment by Vietnam’s Communist authorities. The faithful appreciated him for the simplicity, clarity and rigour of his pastoral activity.
    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.