» 01/31/2017, 19.27
INDIA
Mgr Allwyn D'Silva is Mumbai’s new auxiliary bishop
For years the new bishop worked with the city’s prisons. He has been active in the social field as well as human rights and environmental protection. Maharashtra’s state capital has nine penitentiaries, and 90 per cent of the inmates are waiting for trial.
