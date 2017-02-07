|
CHINA – VATICAN
Elizabeth Li
Mgr Casimir Wang Milu, retired bishop of Tianshui, has died
The underground bishop spent ten years in prison. In 2003 he was suspended by the Holy See. He was admitted to hospital in late January. The funeral should take place this Saturday, 18 February.
|
