» 09/19/2017, 14.23
PHILIPPINES
Santosh Digal
Mgr Edwin dela Peña: Christians and Muslims for Peace in Marawi
The Church must be a “reconciling presence". We need to build bridges, not division and hate. The Filipino Church and Caritas are committed to the displaced. Young Moro design and sell t-shirts to raise funds.
18/08/2017 18:41:00 PHILIPPINES
More killings take place in anti-drug operations in Manila. Fr Gariguez notes Duterte encourages executions
The killings are the “epitome of the aggressive campaign of the present government against illegal drugs,” Fr Gariguez said. The “President is determined to push for his violent and barbaric method in waging the war on drugs. He cannot be swayed, even by the moral admonitions of the Church which he admittedly despises.”
03/09/2016 10:54:00 PHILIPPINES
Filipino Church prays for the victims in Davao
In the explosion of a homemade bomb 14 people were killed, at least 60 wounded. Extremist militia Abu Sayyaf behind the attack. A pregnant woman and a child among victims. President Duterte announces joint police and military operations against terrorism and drug trafficking. Filipino bishops: "Brotherhood and harmony in Davao and in the nation."
04/08/2016 12:32:00 PHILIPPINES - UN
UN condemns spate of extrajudicial killings
Since the election of Rodrigo Duterte, 704 suspected drug dealers have been killed without being brought to trial. Yury Fedotov, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) denounces killings. During the election campaign Duterte vowed death to at least 100 thousand drug dealers.
01/09/2016 12:17:00 PHILIPPINES
Auxiliary of Manila: Shadows of Marcos over the country, the Church is watching
The "war on drugs" launched by President Duterte in the Philippines "has sparked much debate. Nor do we know if the victims were all really involved in trafficking, but still can not afford such summary justice. " Through AsiaNews, the auxiliary bishop of the capital, Msgr. Broderick S. Pabillo, launches a call for national unity: "We need to be united against the drift that the government is taking".
15/07/2016 14:27:00 PHILIPPINES
For Filipino authorities, extra-judicial killings of alleged drug dealers a success
President Rodrigo Duterte’s office released a statement hailing the death of almost 200 drug traffickers who were never tried and convicted in the two months since his election. “The fight against crime is apparently becoming a looming state-sanctioned cover for a policy of summary executions and extrajudicial killings,” a congresswoman says.
