|
|
» 12/27/2016, 15.52
YEMEN – UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – INDIA
Mgr Hinder: positive and negative aspects in Fr Tom’s video, working on his liberation
For the apostolic vicar, it is important to confirm that the Indian Salesian is "still alive", although under "pressures" from the kidnappers. The prelate noted that work is underway “on several fronts” for his release. He appeals not to make or spread false or unconfirmed statements, and calls for prayers for the priest’s health.
See also
27/07/2015 NEPAL
Four arrests in a case involving a 10-year-old child killed in a witchcraft sacrifice
The child’s name was Jeevan Kohar. He was playing near home and was tricked into following his murderers with a box of biscuits and the equivalent of 50 cents. His body was offered in sacrifice to Hindu gods in order to cure an 18-year-old man. The latter’s father said he feels guilty for his action. Lawyers staged a protest in front of parliament against Hindu superstitious practices, which are used to justify the murder of innocent people.
02/08/2016 13:19:00 CAMBODIA
Cambodia, Kem Ley killing sparks confrontation between government and opposition
The prime minister is accused by the public of having ordered the killing of the well-known political analyst. A source for AsiaNews says that the fact "shows the decline of his popularity." In response, the government has denounced political opponents for defamation, accusing them of wanting to "create social chaos".
01/03/2016 13:14:00 UAE
Murder of domestic worker highlights plight of foreign workers in the Emirates
35 year-old “lady” tortured a native woman of the Comoros for months with bamboo sticks and electric wires. At trial pleads innocence, but neighbors confirm: she beat her continuously. Out of 42 million people in the Gulf there are 18 million migrant workers. At least 2.4 million reduced in slavery.
29/12/2005 ITALY - ASIA
Frère Aloïs: Taizé pilgrimage to be held in Calcutta in October
The community hopes for a revival of the first meeting held in Asia in 1976 by frère Roger, who lived in Calcutta for some years. The loss of frère Roger is a "terrible, overwhelming void".
11/05/2016 20:59:00 EGYPT
For Catholic Church spokesman, the Regeni affair remains murky; Egypt under media and political attack
For Fr Rafic Greiche, the murder of the Italian researcher is an example of Egypt’s difficulty in media and international relations. Even the Regeni family’s Egyptian consultant who was recently arrested seems to come out of nowhere. Government hard-line seeks to boost the country's economy and development.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANChinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity
For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.
VATICAN - CHINAThe Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations
Bernardo Cervellera
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
TOP10
22/12/2016 VATICAN " CHINA
23/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
26/12/2016 VATICAN
20/12/2016 YEMEN " SAUDI ARABIA " UNITED KINGDOM
21/12/2016 VATICAN
22/12/2016 MYANMAR
20/12/2016 INDONESIA
Indonesia’s police chief says fatwa against Santa Claus is illegal
Mathias Hariyadi
21/12/2016 PAKISTAN
21/12/2016 CHINA - MADAGASCAR
21/12/2016 KYRGYZSTAN " INDIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®