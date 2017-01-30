

UNITED STATES - MIDDLE EAST Middle East migrants allowed back in US. The wrath of Trump



The Washington Court of Appeals rejects appeal by the Department of Justice. Court ruling that blocked the entry ban decided by the White House remains valid. The President claims the courts "endanger" the country. But none of the attacks on US soil is the work of citizens from nations affected by the decree.



Washington (AsiaNews) - Joy, satisfaction, excitement for the reunion with loved ones after days of fear that they would never see their relatives. These are the sentiments expressed by visitors, expatriates and migrants affected in recent days by order of US president Donald Trump, who had blocked the entrance into American territory to citizens and refugees from seven Muslim countries. Yesterday the Washington Appeals Court rejected the appeal filed by the US Justice Department, which had opposed the decision of the Federal Judge James Robart that had suspended Trump’s executive order which blocked entry into the United States for citizens of Iran, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya for 90 days. The president responded to the decisions of the judges: "The courts - said Trump in some tweets - Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad. "



Fiery words which enshrine in fact, the first decisive clash between the White House and the American judiciary, which in a statement raises the principle of the rule of law and the fact that no one, not even the president, can be considered to be above the law .



Meanwhile, those affected temporarily by the notice, have succeeded after days of waiting and tension to put foot on US soil. One of the most important centers of arrival is New York JFK International Airport, where the citizens of Iraq and Iran "have not encountered any problems whatsoever" in passing the controls.



Following the decree of Trump, the US authorities had canceled up to 60 thousand visas in one week for citizens from countries affected by the measure. A decision that has sparked protests and outrage of citizens, institutions and cultural institutions in the United States. Including the famous MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) in New York, which decided to exhibit the works of artists from the banned nations.



Critics say the law aims to strike the Muslims and discriminates on the basis of religion. In fact the law is not even favorable to the Christians and threatens to unleash vengeance and retaliation in many areas of the Middle East.



The White House says that behind the measure, there are reasons of security and combating terrorism. Analysts and experts argue that in recent attacks in US territory, none of the authors came from countries affected by the presidential announcement. And even in the case of the massacre of September 11 (2001), the most sensational and emblematic case of the last twenty years, none of the terrorists came from these countries. Indeed, as many as 15 out of 19 were Saudis - a country that Trump considers a friend and ally, as confirmed by the recent phone call with King Salman -, two from the UAE, a Lebanese and an Egyptian.



Yesterday the airport in Cairo, Egypt, at least 33 migrants from Yemen and Syria were able to board a flight to the United States. Also in Beirut, Lebanon, gave the green light to Syrian and Iranian families. The check-in, the airports of departure and arrival on US soil, yesterday seemed back to normal.



Meanwhile, a poll released by CNN prior to the pronouncement of the federal judges shows that the majority of citizens (53%) are opposed to the ban imposed by Trump. In addition, 55% consider this measure as seeking to strike Muslims, an accusation rejected several times by the US administration.



Finally, in the visas war in place even Iran has second thoughts and gave the go-ahead to US athletes competing in the upcoming wrestling championship. Tehran on February 3, in response to Washington, had announced the intention to prevent the US team from taking part in the Freestyle World Cup, one of the most prestigious events of the discipline, scheduled on 16 and 17 February in Kermanshah. In these hours, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, Bahram Ghasemi, said the decision was revoked and that the permits will be issued. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







