|
|
» 07/12/2017, 15.41
PHILIPPINES
Mindanao, Duterte presses for the approval of the 'Bangsamore Law'
The goal is to create a political entity for the majority Muslim region to replace the existing Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao. The measure is based on the 2014 peace deal. For Mgr Orlando Quevedo, archbishop of Cotabato, autonomy is better than federalism.
See also
05/05/2015 PHILIPPINES
For missionary in Mindanao, MILF-government agreement is not perfect, but it is better than nothing
In recent months, the Filipino Congress has been discussing the Bangsamoro Basic Law, which is the cornerstone of an agreement between the government and Islamic separatist groups. For Fr D'Ambra, “It is a small step toward peace, but divisions among Muslims are a source of concern". Meanwhile, Abdul Basit Usman, a known Islamic terrorist sought since 2002, was killed yesterday.
16/08/2012 THAILAND
On Assumption Day, Thai Church turns to Christ and launches Year of Faith
In a letter, the president of the Bishops' Conference underscores the role Basic Ecclesial Communities play. The prelate highlights the value of the Word of God, the sacraments and prayers. He calls on priests and religious guides to encourage pastoral visits to meet believers' requests. He appeals to Mary for a life of faith, hope and love.
05/06/2006 CHINA
Party admits country will grind to halt without reforms
An article published today in the government People's Daily said: "The path to follow is that of reforms in political, cultural and social systems. Without these, no decent results are possible."
16/08/2010 THAILAND
In Bangkok Catholic Church presents its five-year pastoral plan to 2015
The plan is presented in Bangkok cathedral at the end of the Mass celebrating the Feast Day of the Assumption. More than a thousand people participated in the service. Its main goal is to create “communities of living faith”, head of Thai bishops say.
13/01/2009 PHILIPPINES
Lay missionaries to bring Church among people
Commitment to promote Basic Ecclesial Communities. The Filipino Church has 36 laypeople working full-time in the missions in some parishes, and in immigrant communities in Asian countries. The account of one of them before the general assembly of the Philippine Catholic Lay Mission.
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
07/07/2017 NEPAL
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
08/07/2017 VATICAN
08/07/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
08/07/2017 ISRAEL - SYRIA
08/07/2017 LEBANON
06/07/2017 PHILIPPINES
07/07/2017 VATICAN
11/07/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®