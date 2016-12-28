|
|
» 01/04/2017, 10.47
PHILIPPINES
Mindanao, Muslim extremists attack prison, 150 prisoners escape
The target of the attack is the district prison in North Cotabato, close to Kidapawan. Fundamentalist groups, criminal gangs, and communist guerrillas active in area. The assault lasted at least two hours; guard dies in shootout, detainee injured. Police and army launch manhunt.
|
|
