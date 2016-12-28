04 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/04/2017, 10.47

    PHILIPPINES

    Mindanao, Muslim extremists attack prison, 150 prisoners escape



    The target of the attack is the district prison in North Cotabato, close to Kidapawan. Fundamentalist groups, criminal gangs, and communist guerrillas active in area. The assault lasted at least two hours; guard dies in shootout, detainee injured. Police and army launch manhunt.

    Manila (AsiaNews / Agencies) - An armed group, perhaps linked to extremist movements and Islamic separatists active in the southern Philippines, launched a dawn attack on the district prison in North Cotabato, near the city of Kidapawan on the island of Mindanao. In the assault at least 150 prisoners fled. A prison guard died in the crossfire with the commandos and a prisoner was injured.

    In the past there have been cases of attacks on Philippine prisons, particularly in the south where for Islamist separatist groups and jihadist movements (linked to the Islamic State) have been active, in the only Asian country with a Catholic majority. The raid took place just before dawn and is not an isolated case, given that in the past there have been similar cases.

    Eyewitnesses report that the assault lasted at least two hours, with violent shooting between prison guards and assailants. At least a hundred gunmen launched the attack; the head of the group is a commander linked to the rebel Muslim militias.

    Inside the prison, there were at least 1,500 prisoners. About 150 took advantage of the confusion that ensued to escape from their cells, step over the boundary walls by stacking beds one above the other and flee into the surrounding area.

    Peter Bonggat, a prison guard present at the time of the attack, reports that the target of the raid was the release of some prisoners linked to Islamic extremism. The police and army have launched a massive manhunt to capture all the fugitives, but have so far have recaptured only six. The suspicions of the authorities are currently concentrated on a breakaway faction of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the main rebel separatist movement of the south of the country who signed a peace agreement in the recent past with the central government in Manila.

    In August last year, Islamic extremists close to the Islamic State (IS) freed eight detainees and 15 other prisoners in the prison of Marawi, a city of Mindanao.

    Kidapawan, the city where today's attack took place, is located about 950 km south of Manila. Various Muslim insurgent groups are active in the area, criminal gangs linked mainly to drug trafficking and arms sales and communist guerrillas.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Philippine
    evasion
    Christians
    Muslims
    milf
    southern
    rebels
    Islam
    separatism
    violence
    assault











    See also

    19/07/2007 PHILIPPINES
    An Islamic missionary murdered and hacked to pieces in Basilan
    The macabre remains were found yesterday in an abandoned sack. The man had collaborated with the Philippine army providing them with information on Abu Sayyaf and other Muslim rebels. The risk of hostilities re-starting is high: the army will carry out “punitive action” against the rebels who killed and decapitated a group of marines.

    22/04/2006 THAILAND
    Ex terror suspect elected senator

    In 2003, Waemahadee Waeda-oh was arrested and later declared innocent. A muslim in a Biddhist majority country, he said the Muslim minority identified with his suffering and wants an end to violence in the south.



    04/12/2009 PHILIPPINES
    Week of Peace in Mindanao: Dialogue between the MILF and the government, stop the killing
    From 26 November to 2 December in the southern archipelago Christians and Muslims united for peace. Prayers for the victims of the massacre in Maguindanao and for a final agreement between Manila and Muslim rebels. Catholic priest: we must protect our "common homeland".

    07/10/2005 THAILAND
    Thailand: Bomb blasts greet premier Thaksin in the south


    30/11/2006 PHILIPPINES
    Mindanao: Christians, Muslims march for peace

    The ninth "Week of Peace" opened yesterday in Zamboanga, urging the government and separatist rebels of the Islamic Front to put an end to hostilities in the southern archipelago.





    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.