09 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/09/2017, 19.19

    PAKISTAN

    Missing activist who reappeared breaks the silence, calls for rule of law in Pakistan



    Ahmad Waqas Goraya went missing in early January only to reappear last week before fleeing to the Netherlands. Activists and international organisations blame his disappearance on the authorities. He now fears Islamic radicals even though he is abroad. Hundreds of liberal thinkers self-censor their online profile.

    Islamabad (AsiaNews) – Ahmad Waqas Goraya, one of the five Pakistani activists missing since early January, has decided to speak publicly about his disappearance.

    He came home last week along with three missing bloggers (a Rawalpindi professor had returned home earlier), and immediately fled to the Netherlands, where he had lived for about ten years.

    Although he did not say who abducted him nor provide details about his captivity, he said, "We want a Pakistan with the rule of law."

    Goraya, a 34-year-old blogger, went missing from Lahore on 4 January. Like the four others who were missing, he had expressed critical opinions on religious extremism and radicals in the government and military.

    For this reason, activists and international organisations blamed his mysterious disappearance on the security forces trying to silence critical voices and spread a climate of terror in the population.

    "I felt I would never come back, I would never see my son and family," he told Agence France Presse in a phone interview.

    The intellectual strongly rejected accusations that he is a traitor, and rebuffed the blasphemy charges against him, stressing instead that he is a "true patriot. I have nothing against Pakistan.”

    Speaking about we wrote or said, "Nothing was against Pakistan, nothing was against Islam, I was critical of policies because I want to see a better Pakistan," he said.

    He now fears that the violent campaign against him by Islamic extremists on radio and TV channels, who depict him as a blasphemer, could haunt him in Europe, where he fled.

    His fears are not entirely unfounded. At least 65 people, including lawyers, judges and activists, have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990, this according to the Center for Research and Security Studies.

    Goraya noted that accusations against him are still found on Dutch social media frequented by Pakistanis, a fact that prompted him to seek police advice.

    The activists’ abduction main impact is self-censorship by intellectuals. "Hundreds of our friends deactivated their (social media) accounts, their pages," Goraya said

    Even the well-known liberal blog Roshni (light in Urdu) was closed despite the fact its administrator is based in London.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    pakistan
    missing activists
    abduction
    reappareance
    blasphemy
    treson
    extremism
    rule of law
    terror
    self-censorship











    See also

    17/11/2006 IRAN
    Press controls increase as election campaign gets underway
    As the day to renew the Assembly of Experts approaches, repression against the press, print and electronic, increases. Intimidating journalists is routine. For Reporters Without Borders, Iran is "the Middle East's biggest prison for journalists and bloggers". It ranks 162 out of 168 on the World Press Freedom Index.

    13/05/2006 INDIA
    First victory for Catholics protesting against films "offensive to Christianity"

    "Tickle my funny bone" will be censored and released late. Card. Varkey Vithayathil about "The Da Vinci Code": that such a film should be screened is depolorable.



    31/08/2006 CHINA
    Wikipedia is not Google: no to Chinese censorship

    Beijing blocked the entire encyclopaedia forum because it refused to change or remove articles on "unwelcome" topics like the Tiananmen massacre. Millions of web pages have been blocked and China has been excluded from this global forum for fear that the Chinese people may come across forbidden news.



    04/07/2016 14:20:00 CHINA
    China launches crackdown against spreading of fake news from social media

    The Chinese government already exercises widespread controls over the internet and has sought to codify that policy in law. Officials say internet restrictions, including the blocking of popular foreign sites like Google and Facebook, are needed to ensure security in the face of rising threats, such as terrorism, and stop the spread of damaging rumors.



    25/02/2016 13:21:00 INDONESIA
    Jakarta: authorities ban male actors dressed as females because they seem LGBT

    The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission orders TV stations to ban ambiguous messages on sexual orientation. Make-up, dress, voice, and behaviours deemed "effeminate" are proscribed. For Jesuit priest, LGBT "is a real fact and we must accept it;” however, “marriage is a private commitment between a man and a woman”.
    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.