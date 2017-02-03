|
» 02/09/2017, 19.19
PAKISTAN
Missing activist who reappeared breaks the silence, calls for rule of law in Pakistan
Ahmad Waqas Goraya went missing in early January only to reappear last week before fleeing to the Netherlands. Activists and international organisations blame his disappearance on the authorities. He now fears Islamic radicals even though he is abroad. Hundreds of liberal thinkers self-censor their online profile.
|
