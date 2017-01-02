|
|
» 02/01/2017, 13.15
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar
Missing intellectuals and activists risk death penalty, charged with "blasphemy on social networks."
The only one to have reappeared is Professor Salman Haider; the other four bloggers are missing for nearly a month. The complaint lodged by Shuhada Foundation. Even if they are acquitted, "their lives will still be miserable."
See also
30/01/2017 09:56:00 PAKISTAN
Missing activist professor reappears
Salman Haider had disappeared in Islamabad on January 6th. Before him, two bloggers went missing in Lahore. Another missing blogger makes contact with the family. No news of the president of the Civil Alliance of Progressive Pakistan.
21/07/2015 PAKISTAN
Lahore: Two Christians arrested for blasphemy could get the death penalty
The two brothers have been accused of posting disrespectful content on their website. After four years on the run abroad and at home, Qaisa and Amoon are now in the same Lahore prison. The Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS) is dealing with their case.
30/11/2010 PAKISTAN
Lahore High Court to issue date for Asia Bibi’s appeal
President Zardari’s legal expert says the woman was convicted without been able to present her side of the story. “Some people are trying to politicise the matter and create a gap between the judiciary and the government,” a presidential spokesman says. The AsiaNews online petition on behalf of Asia Bibi and against the blasphemy law continues.
25/11/2010 PAKISTAN
No news about Asia Bibi’s fate as her release might take longer
Her petition for clemency has not yet been filed. Some believe she should appeal first to the Lahore High Court, then the Supreme Court. Cardinal Tauran arrives in Pakistan today.
05/01/2017 17:00:00 PAKISTAN
About 110 imams are arrested in Lahore for hailing Salman Taseer’s murder
The arrests took place on the anniversary of the death of Punjab’s governor, murdered because he had defended a Christian, Asia Bibi. Activists and ordinary people braved death threats and attended the memorial service.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
27/01/2017 PHILIPPINES " KUWAIT
28/01/2017 SYRIA " RUSSIA " TURKEY
27/01/2017 NEPAL
India awards prize to Anuradha Koirala, a Nepali fighting women trafficking
Christopher Sharma
28/01/2017 VATICAN
29/01/2017 VATICAN
30/01/2017 PAKISTAN
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
27/01/2017 EGYPT
27/01/2017 INDONESIA
27/01/2017 PAKISTAN
New child labour law “not enough” for Pakistani activists
Kamran Chaudhry
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®