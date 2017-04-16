22 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/22/2017, 13.44

    INDIA

    Missionaries of Charity visit families, the sick and dying on the Andaman Islands

    Santosh Digal

    The Sisters of Mother Teresa arrived in the capital of Port Blair in 1994. Four of them currently work on the archipelago, helping the sick and dying at their time of need as well as supporting the poor by funding their children’s education.

    Port Blair (AsiaNews) – Four Missionaries of Charity (a congregation founded by St Teresa of Kolkata) are involved in charity work on the Andaman Islands, helping families in trouble and visiting them every day, bringing a word of comfort to the sick and dying and assisting them in their time of need, supporting the poor by paying school fees for their children.

    One of them, Sister Rose Ann, 50, spoke to AsiaNews about her daily work in favour of local people. In particular, she noted that she and her sisters not only offer material help but also provide spiritual support because what counts is "experiencing God’s love."

    The Sisters of Mother Teresa came to the Indian archipelago in 1994, in Port Blair. Today they have created two communities, one in the capital and another in Diglipur.

    "We visit families every day,” Sister Rose Ann said. “We help Catholics in prayers. We make them understand the importance of the Holy Eucharist and the sacrament of Reconciliation. We pay particular attention to families with difficulties and to their neighbours. We help them forgive and receive forgiveness, because this way they can experience God’s love."

    In Diglipur, the Sisters run a home for the sick and dying. "This year we welcomed a man who became bedridden. With the Lord’s grace and loving care, he healed and resumed walking. He returned home a happy man."

    At present, the facility accommodates ten men and four women. "We also have two unmarried parents and their six children. We are helping them to build a house. We give them material support and pay for the children’s education."

    The Missionaries also have a mobile clinic to "treat the sick in distant villages. People come to us for medicines, and trust very much our care."

    The Sisters also visit 13 Christian base communities. "We held a novena of prayer and prepared people for reconciliation."

    In three other Catholic communities, the nuns organise centres "in which we encourage the faithful to devote themselves truly to Jesus' heart and to recite the Rosary in the family. We pray with them the rosary of Divine Mercy, listen to their problems and sustain them materially at all time. We teach catechism in the villages."

    "Finally,” said Sr Rose Ann, “we visit hospitals, talk to the patients and pray with them for a quick recovery. We help them accept suffering as a gift from God."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    andoman islands
    port blair
    diglipur
    missionaries
    charity
    mother teresa
    sick
    dying
    poor
    sr rose ann











    See also

    19/10/2015 MYANMAR
    Mission amid Myanmar’s Buddhist pagodas
    Proclaiming the Gospel needs disciples who can rediscover God and Jesus "as he is". PIME missionary, who teaches theology at the seminary in Taunggyi, talks about his experience.

    02/07/2013 BANGLADESH
    Hundreds of garment workers poisoned by factory water
    Just today, 200 employees of the Rose Dresses Ltd were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water. In early June, more than 600 people experienced bouts of vomiting, cramps and fainting.

    07/01/2008 GEORGIA
    Mikhail Saakashvili is re-elected
    The opposition cries fraud, but the OSCE affirms that the elections are “valid”; Moscow judges declaration of results as “hurried”.

    13/07/2010 INDIA
    Mother Teresa’s witness is alive among the lowest of the world
    Two months from the centennial anniversary of Mother Teresa of Kolkata, preparations are underway in India to commemorate the future saint. Sister Rose Claire, a young Missionary of Charity, talks to AsiaNews about her work among the sick and how Mother Teresa is present in her every day. “I have never met Mother Teresa, but I feel her presence all around us. I hear from the senior sisters, what Mother said, what Mother did; not a day goes by without Mother being spoken of all day long.”

    09/12/2009 SRI LANKA
    Catholic Church attacked, suspicions fall on Buddhist extremists
    The church of Our Lady Rosa Mystica in Crooswatta is attacked. A mob of about a thousand people stormed the building, armed with sticks, swords and stones; they destroyed statues, altar and chairs, set cars on fire and knocked people about. The church is built near a Buddhist monastery that has been against it for years despite a Supreme Court ruling authorising its construction.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.