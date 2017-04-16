|
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Missionaries of Charity visit families, the sick and dying on the Andaman Islands
The Sisters of Mother Teresa arrived in the capital of Port Blair in 1994. Four of them currently work on the archipelago, helping the sick and dying at their time of need as well as supporting the poor by funding their children’s education.
|
