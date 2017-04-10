04 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/04/2017, 12.39

    INDIA

    Missionary: Attack on Catholic schools strike against the jewel of Christian presence in India



    The testimony of Fr. Carlo Torriani, in India for 50 years. Institutes are closed over bureaucracy. Hindu radicals accuse teachers of forced conversions. The real purpose of nationalists is to stain the image of the Church. The Hindus want to curb the Dalit's social advancement educated by Catholics and to perpetuate the caste system.

    New Delhi (AsiaNews) - The Hindu Radicals intimidation of "Catholic schools has a definite purpose: to strike the jewel of Christian presence in India, “ says PIME missionary Fr. Carlo Torriani.  The priest who has spent almost 50 years in India was commenting to AsiaNews, on the affair of the closure of the Catholic college that housed poor children in Madhya Pradesh.

    Starting from that episode, Fr. Torriani traces the continued Hindu abuses of Christian schools in the country. For the priest, the true aim of the attacks that also target Catholic administrators accusing them of forced conversions is "to inflate the image of the Catholic Church and to curb its work with the poor, tribal and dalit".

    A teacher from Mumbai (asking for anonymity) intervenes on the Dalit question, adding: "Christians support equality among all men and women. In India, the caste system has been in force for centuries. " Although abolished by the Constitution, social discrimination based on the caste hierarchy is still very strong across the territory. Dalies are relegated to humble jobs, the former "untouchables" find it difficult to find decent jobs and be admitted to schools.

    But something is changing, thanks to the work of the Church. This, suggests Fr. Torriani, is key to understanding the attempts of local governments to close Catholic institutions. "By eliminating discrimination, he says, the social hierarchy on which India has been rooted for many years is being eroded."

     One student agrees: "Christians are opposed to the hegemony of the caste and raise consciousness of their value among the oppressed peoples. But for the central government, led by a Hindu nationalist party Bjp (Bharatiya Janata Party), this equality creates confusion, while it wants to perpetuate the division of society and the upper caste’s exploitation of the lower ones. "

    Targeting the schools, continue Fr. Torriani, "wants to question the jewel of Church activity in India. Almost all parishes have an educational center, which reaches much larger sections of the population than the faithful who go to church. The demand for education in India is very strong. Everyone wants to send their children to school because they know their future comes from education. And the Catholic schools are the most respected, wellknown and efficient ones. " Unfortunately, he continues, "the central government does nothing to curb the extremists. In turn, the latter are strengthened by the protection of authorities. "

    A former Catholic school teacher explains that "state administrations often send their own controllers to verify the conditions of schools. They use futile bureaucratic holes to denounce a malfunction and force it to close. But this is just vengeance. " Then he launches an invitation: "Come and see how the state schools are reduced. There are no classrooms, benches, lights or fans. Of the total Catholic schools, at least 75% comply with all standards. And those that are not in accordance with small formalities are still better than state schools. "

    Hindus of the upper caste, concludes Fr. Torriani, "feel threatened by this Dalit advancement in school, work, and employment. They see in this social progress of Dalits, made possible by education, a threat to economic positions and privileges they have always enjoyed. "
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Catholic Schools
    Closure
    Hindu Radicals
    Dalit
    Church
    Education
    Jewel
    Religious Freedom
    Poor
    Tribal
    Caste System
    Nationalists
    Social Progress
    Education











    See also

    20/02/2007 INDIA
    Bharatiya Janata Party discriminates against Christians and Dalits
    Frequent cases of discrimination, abuse and even murder are reported in states where the pro-Hindu BJP and its allies govern. The authorities are using old laws to take land from the Church and to prevent its activities. An appeal has been made to Premier Singh not to ignore the problem.

    22/04/2015 INDIA
    Jharkhand, Hindu radicals demand immediate closure of Catholic school
    Over 60 students from the militant wing of the ruling party (the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party,) raid Holy Cross Institute in Hazaribagh. After failing to intervene, police arrest 16 people. Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC): "The extremists attacked Christian institutions because they can not tolerate the help they give to the poor and oppressed."

    06/08/2010 INDIA
    August 10: day of mourning against discrimination of Christians and Muslim Dalits
    On August 10, 1950 laws were approved that discriminate against Christians and Muslims Dalits. Archbishop Joji, himself a Dalit Bishop, explains the strong social desire to eliminate discrimination and remembers the example of Mother Teresa.

    29/08/2011 INDIA
    Karnataka, 4 Christians arrested over "door to door" forced conversions
    According to the police they were proselytizing among the Dalits and poor Hindus. Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians: "The situation is alarming. The Dalits are empowered by Christian prayer and Hindus are afraid of this. "

    21/09/2017 16:55:00 INDIA
    Madhya Pradesh, Catholics and Protestants denounce Hindutva targeting of the poor.

    A college that hosted tribal students since 1997 closed. The police arrived with five trucks full of Hindu extremists, scaring the children. The college is accused of forced conversions. Sajan K George: "Nationalists are against Catholics because they want to continue to exploit dalit and tribal."
    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.