|
|
» 10/04/2017, 12.39
INDIA
Missionary: Attack on Catholic schools strike against the jewel of Christian presence in India
The testimony of Fr. Carlo Torriani, in India for 50 years. Institutes are closed over bureaucracy. Hindu radicals accuse teachers of forced conversions. The real purpose of nationalists is to stain the image of the Church. The Hindus want to curb the Dalit's social advancement educated by Catholics and to perpetuate the caste system.
See also
20/02/2007 INDIA
Bharatiya Janata Party discriminates against Christians and Dalits
Frequent cases of discrimination, abuse and even murder are reported in states where the pro-Hindu BJP and its allies govern. The authorities are using old laws to take land from the Church and to prevent its activities. An appeal has been made to Premier Singh not to ignore the problem.
22/04/2015 INDIA
Jharkhand, Hindu radicals demand immediate closure of Catholic school
Over 60 students from the militant wing of the ruling party (the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party,) raid Holy Cross Institute in Hazaribagh. After failing to intervene, police arrest 16 people. Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC): "The extremists attacked Christian institutions because they can not tolerate the help they give to the poor and oppressed."
06/08/2010 INDIA
August 10: day of mourning against discrimination of Christians and Muslim Dalits
On August 10, 1950 laws were approved that discriminate against Christians and Muslims Dalits. Archbishop Joji, himself a Dalit Bishop, explains the strong social desire to eliminate discrimination and remembers the example of Mother Teresa.
29/08/2011 INDIA
Karnataka, 4 Christians arrested over "door to door" forced conversions
According to the police they were proselytizing among the Dalits and poor Hindus. Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians: "The situation is alarming. The Dalits are empowered by Christian prayer and Hindus are afraid of this. "
21/09/2017 16:55:00 INDIA
Madhya Pradesh, Catholics and Protestants denounce Hindutva targeting of the poor.
A college that hosted tribal students since 1997 closed. The police arrived with five trucks full of Hindu extremists, scaring the children. The college is accused of forced conversions. Sajan K George: "Nationalists are against Catholics because they want to continue to exploit dalit and tribal."
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
27/09/2017 CHINA
29/09/2017 VATICAN
27/09/2017 PHILIPPINES
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®