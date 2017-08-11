08 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/08/2017, 17.13

    SAUDI ARABIA – IRAN

    Mohammed bin Salman launches 'total war' against Iran



    According to the Saudi crown prince, Tehran supplied missiles used by Houthi rebels to attack Riyadh airport. For him, it was a “direct military aggression’ that is tantamount to “act of war”. Iran has denied the charges, accusing Saudi Arabia instead of “provocative actions”. Lebanon’ stability is now at risk.

    Riyadh (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman yesterday accused Iran of an act of "direct military aggression" by supplying missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen. This comes after a ballistic missile was intercepted near the airport of the Saudi capital.

    This "may be considered an act of war", state media quoted the prince as telling UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a telephone conversation.

    Houthi-aligned media reported on Monday that the Shia movement fired a Burkan H2 ballistic missile at   King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh, which is about 850 kilometers from the border with Yemen.

    Saudi missile defences intercepted the missile in flight, but some fragments fell inside the airport area.

    Iran reacted immediately, strongly denying any involvement. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the prince's claim was "dangerous". 

    Mr Zarif also condemned Saudi Arabia's "provocative actions", noting that the attack against Riyadh airport was an independent action by the Houthi in response to the aggression by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

    From the internal crackdown against (possible) opponents culminating in the recent wave of arrests, to the all-out confrontation with Iran in the Middle East, the Saudi crown prince has embarked on an increasingly aggressive policy.

    Mohammed bin Salman’s reach has also come to Lebanon, because of allegedly hostile attacks by the country’s Shia Hezbollah, resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

    The crown prince, who is also Defence Minister, is the main force behind Saudi Arabia’s decision to intervene in Yemen.

    Since March 2015, the Arab nation has been devastated by a bloody war that has killed nearly 9,000 people, 60 per cent civilian, plunging it a serious food crisis, increasing child illiteracy, and creating the conditions for the worst outbreak of cholera in the world.

    Responding to the attack from Yemen, Saudi authorities closed land, sea and air borders, further tightening the blockade.

    However, according to Riyadh, aid can still get into the country despite strict border controls, a claim challenged by the United Nations, which is saying that humanitarian flights have been stopped with serious consequences for the civilian population.

    Meanwhile, the US Defence Department has backed Salman’s claim, which highlights Iran’s true role in Yemen as a missile supplier for Houthi Shia rebels.

    US President Donald Trump has also expressed his strong support for the action of the crown prince, both at home and abroad.

    For both Washington and Riyadh, the primary goal is to counter the influence of the Islamic Republic in the region; hence the decision to carry out a proxy war in Syria, Yemen and Lebanon.

    In the latter case, such actions, starting with the resignation of Prime Minister Hariri, could undermine the country’s fragile balance and trigger a large-scale conflict with the involvement of Hezbollah and Israel.

    Some analysts and experts compare the opposition between Sunni Riyadh and Shia Tehran to the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States.

    However, few are betting on an open conflict between the two leading Muslim nations, which would have tragic consequences if it happened, and not only for the Middle East.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    saudi arabia
    iran
    yemen
    united states
    war
    missiles
    attacks
    mohammed bin salman











    See also

    25/10/2017 21:24:00 SAUDI ARABIA
    Crown prince announces a return to a more tolerant and open Islam in the world

    Mohammed bin Salman wants to ensure a normal life to the country in which religion means tolerance and kindness. This includes the NEOM project, a city based on alternative energy sources, beyond the control of ultra-conservative clerics. For some these are signs of deep changes, but for others, economics is the driving force.



    29/04/2015 SAUDI ARABIA
    New Saudi power structure to boost fight against al Qaeda and Iran
    King Salman shuffles the kingdom’s top positions. Leading terror fighter Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef becomes crown prince. The king’s powerful son, in his 30s, becomes deputy crown prince. As a supporter of a hardline against Iran, he is the kingdom’s real strongman.

    25/02/2017 15:40:00 INDONESIA – SAUDI ARABIA
    Oil. Pilgrimage, and Saudi king’s visit to Indonesia

    On 1 March, King Salman will arrive in Jakarta on an official visit. Breaking with Protocol, President Widodo will welcome him in person at the airport. The Saudi monarch will travel with an entourage of about 1,500 people, including government ministers and princes. The visit includes a short vacation in Bali.



    22/05/2017 09:07:00 IRAN-SAUDI ARABIA
    Zarif: Trump 'pumping' Saudi Arabian money

    Teheran's first reaction to the speech by the US President in Riyadh, in front of 35 heads of state. For Trump and King Salman Iran "supports, arms and trains terrorists, militias." Contracts signed between US and Saudi for about $ 400 billion in arms supplies and security.



    07/11/2017 14:16:00 SAUDI ARABIA
    Night of the Devils of Fear: War in the Saudi royal family

    Mohammed bin Salman wants all the power and to gain it he is waging war against everything and against everyone. Added to the external wars - Syria, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, Hezbollah - are internal ones among the Saud. Illustrious arrests of 11 princes, 38 ministers and businessmen for corruption: all allies of the late King Abdallah or rivals to the throne. Among the allies of Mohammed bin Salman: Donald Trump and Israel.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.