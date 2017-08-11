|
Geographic areas
|
» 11/08/2017, 17.13
SAUDI ARABIA – IRAN
Mohammed bin Salman launches 'total war' against Iran
According to the Saudi crown prince, Tehran supplied missiles used by Houthi rebels to attack Riyadh airport. For him, it was a “direct military aggression’ that is tantamount to “act of war”. Iran has denied the charges, accusing Saudi Arabia instead of “provocative actions”. Lebanon’ stability is now at risk.
|
|
