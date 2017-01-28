|
|
» 02/04/2017, 11.01
MONGOLIA
Mongolia’s public debt of 580 million dollars to be paid by March, public support
The country is mired in an economic crisis due to a collapse in foreign investment, a slowdown in trade with China and the low prices of raw materials. The Mongolian currency, the Turgik, this year lost nearly a quarter of its value.
See also
18/06/2009 ASIA – ITALY
Mystery surrounding 134.5 “fake” billion US dollars seized in Ponte Chiasso remains
After two weeks a US Treasury official says securities were fakes. Italy’s financial police is silent. The case is still baffling and full of discrepancies.
29/07/2011 ASIA
Asian markets plummet after Republican say no to Boehner plan
Concerns about the United States public debt cause a general decline in stocks. Tokyo looses 0.69%, following the collapse of shares in technology. Hong Kong and Shanghai fare no better.
14/01/2006 MONGOLIA
Parliament withdraws confidence from government
The crisis was set by the MPRP, which has half the seats in parliament and is getting ready to form a new government. The people are holding rallies against the crisis.
31/03/2016 09:41:00 MONGOLIA
Mongolia’s miners protest against government’s sale of underground resources
More than 2 thousand people join "Ethical Mongol" group to demand the resignation of the government and the withdrawal of the parliamentary mandate. The protest deals with foreign companies for the exploitation of coal mines and quarries of rare minerals. 94% of the gross domestic product comes from these areas, and 50% is in the hands of non-national companies.
11/03/2008 Asia
Fears of an economic tsunami grow, especially in Asia
As involvency grows in the US subprime market the banking system becomes more dysfunctional. As lending to firms, consumers and governments is tightened, the crisis spreads to the whole economy.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
28/01/2017 SYRIA " RUSSIA " TURKEY
28/01/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
29/01/2017 VATICAN
30/01/2017 PAKISTAN
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
31/01/2017 VATICAN-LAOS
Bishop of Vientiane: Laos, a poor Church, beloved by Pope Francis
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®