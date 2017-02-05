|
|
» 02/11/2017, 15.20
Kyrgyzstan
More and more villages ban the sale and consumption of alcohol
The aim is to preserve a spirit of unity, harmony and peace among villagers. Residents bought alcohol from stores and pour it in a ditch. The move is linked to high rate of alcohol abuse and social problems rather than religion.
See also
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
05/02/2017 VATICAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
08/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 INDONESIA
Archbishop of Jakarta: vote against extremism and violence
Mathias Hariyadi
07/02/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
06/02/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Church in China: the ten most important news stories of 2016
Padre Pietro (伯铎神父)
07/02/2017 MYANMAR
Myanmar, Burmese Cardinal: the dawn of hope blurred by ethnic and sectarian violence
Card. Charles Maung Bo
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®