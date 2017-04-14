|
|
» 04/21/2017, 10.45
FRANCE - ISLAM
More terror in Paris: Islamic State claims Champs Elisées attack
The author was known by the security forces as dangerous. The attack a few days ahead of the presidential election. The long series of violence in Paris, Nice, Rouen, and Marseilles. Causes to be found among poverty and abandonment in the suburbs, but also of the fundamentalist teaching of many imams in the French mosques.
See also
01/08/2016 12:52:00 FRANCE-ISLAM
Muslims pray with Catholics. But Islamism is still present and of concern
Hundreds of Muslims attended Catholic Masses yesterday, in a sign of solidarity and mourning for the killing of Fr. Jacques Hamel, near Rouen. His community has been very active in interfaith dialogue. One of the young terrorists who killed him took part in the prayer in the mosque. Manuel Valls proposes education for imams, and the blocking of foreign financing for mosques.
03/10/2016 09:08:00 FRANCE-ISLAM
The Church of Fr. Jacques Hamel reopens. Exceptionally, process of beatification begins
It had been closed since the day of the murder of the priest at the hands of two young jihadists. A ceremony of reparation led by the Archbishop of Rouen, followed by Mass. Pope Francis has agreed to the request of the faithful to accelerate the process of beatification. The ceremony was also attended by members of the local Muslim community.
03/08/2016 11:04:00 ISLAM - EUROPE
Christians and Muslims in prayer. The future of Islam to counter jihadist drift
Sharing and prayer between Christians and Muslims is the way to defeat the violence and nihilism of the fundamentalist fringe. Are the fundamentalists Muslims? Nothing they do is Islamic: to kill old people, children, destroy places of worship. Yet they cover themselves in phrases from the Koran and the aura of executioners, exploiting a literalist reading of the Koran. The time has come for Muslims to promote a theological interpretation of the holy book. By Paolo Nicelli, PIME missionary, professor and an expert on Islam.i
28/07/2016 15:09:00 FRANCE-ISLAM
Second terrorist who murdered Fr. Jacques Hamel identified: a 19 year old youth
The young man had tried to go to Syria to fight with the Islamic State. In a video, Abdel Malik Nabil Petitjean and Adel Kermiche, the two terrorists, swear allegiance to the "Caliph" Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Religious representatives in France: No to religious war. Muslim thinkers: To defeat Isis, guarantee religious freedom for non-Muslim communities in Islamic countries. Others ask for the revision of alliances with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, supporters of the Wahabi jihadism and indirect supporters of the Islamic State.
27/07/2016 17:44:00 EGYPT-ISLAM-FRANCE
The Grand Imam of Al Azhar condemns the killing of Fr. Jacques Hamel in France
Ahmad Al Tayyeb offers condolences to the French president, the archbishop of Rouen, the victims' families and to the whole of France. The assailants "devoid of any sense of humanity." In Islam "there is the order to respect the sacred places of worship and the sanctity of non-Muslims”. Counter terrorism means also fighting “extremist thought” in Islam.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
16/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
16/04/2017 VATICAN
14/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Christians and activists outraged by student lynched for alleged blasphemy (Video)
Shafique Khokhar e Kamran Chaudhry
16/04/2017 VATICAN
19/04/2017 MALAYSIA
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
14/04/2017 THAILAND
15/04/2017 TURKEY
Turkey divided over tomorrow's referendum
Luca Galantini
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®