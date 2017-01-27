|
|
» 02/02/2017, 17.57
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
More than 5,000 students attend the funeral of Br John Rozario, a well-known Catholic educator
Bangladesh’s first native educator, who ran three high schools, died yesterday at the age of 81. Muslim and Hindu students remember him as an example for the religious life “with a pure soul and kind heart." Under his stewardship, schools prospered and acquired prestige.
|
|
