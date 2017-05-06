|
INDONESIA
Emiliana Saptaningsih
More than 7,000 Muslims, Hindus, and Christians gathered in Bali to pray for Ahok
Protesters came from different parts of the country and the world. For organiser Didi Kurniawan, "We are gathered here as one family” because Ahok is victim of “a grave injustice”. People are motivated by a desire to defend Indonesia’s pluralism.
|
