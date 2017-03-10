03 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/03/2017, 15.58

    NEPAL

    More than a hundred young Catholics and non-Catholics attend spiritual retreat during Hindu festival

    Christopher Sharma

    The festival of Dashain is currently underway in the Himalayan nation. The number of people trying to join the retreat outstripped capacity. For the apostolic vicar to Nepal, the Church’s service to the community is reflected in those who decide to follow Jesus as the ideal of life.

    Kathmandu (AsiaNews) – Whilst Hindus celebrate the festival of Dashain, amid protests by animal rights activists opposed to ritual slaughter, more than 100 young Catholics and non-Catholics are taking part in a three-day spiritual retreat in Godavari, 30 km northwest of Kathmandu, until tomorrow.

    The Church's service to society is "reflected in the interest shown by non-Catholics in joining our community,” said Mgr Paul Simick, apostolic vicar to Nepal. “Hundreds of young people visit our churches and follow Jesus as an ideal in their lives."

    "We are happy to see this growing interest among young non-Catholics," noted Richard Rai, parish priest of the Assumption Cathedral.

    Fears that few people would participate were dissipated quickly by the arrival of large numbers of applicants. "We were forced to turn away people because we could not handle more than a hundred."

    "Initially, we were expecting 30-40 participants," said Fr Robin Rai, head of the pastoral centre. "At present, we have more than 100. We are adapting to numbers beyond our means. It is good news that so many people want to join our community and seek conversion."

    The clergymen plans to repeat the event for those who could not attend this time.

    Regina KC, a young woman who attended the retreat, said she was grateful to God for this opportunity. "We praise Jesus, read the Bible, sing the hymns, and speak to each other on how to reach other friends who are in need but do not know Jesus. I want to be a missionary who in every society spreads the need for Jesus to achieve peace, solidarity and respect."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    nepal
    dashain
    spiritual retreat
    catholic church











    See also

    15/06/2004 china
    An ancient church becomes home to two Protestant communities.


    01/08/2005 IRAQ
    In Mosul 81 children meet the challenge of their First Communion


    21/07/2005 CHINA
    Shanghai church draws Korean pilgrims
    Church building was torn down and rebuilt as part of Pudong district's redevelopment plans. Koreans visit the site to see relic of Saint Andrew Kim, the first Korean martyr.

    14/07/2009 CHINA - VATICAN
    Cardinal Zen: The Church in China two years after the Pope's Letter
    Misinterpretations of the Letter have led to confusion and distress in the underground community. The official bishops must have more courage in their faithfulness to the pope, refusing structures that are contrary to the Catholic faith. The Chinese government continues its usual policy: total control of the Church.

    02/11/2010 CHINA
    New bishop of Nanchang (Jiangxi) ordained, underground Catholics also present
    The new bishop, Mgr. John Baptist Li Suguang, tells AsiaNews of his desire to work for unity between the two communities, underground and official living in the diocese. So far this year, nine bishops have been ordained in China.
    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.