» 10/30/2017, 10.09
RUSSIA
Vladimir Rozanskij
Moscow, the art of the movie 'Matilda' and public morality
The film depicts the love affair between Tsar Nicola II and a ballerina. Screenings take place under armed guard. The Interreligious Council: No to coercion, but true culture contains a moral ideal. Patriarch Kirill’s disillusionment: A miracle if religions grow despite television and internet culture. Minister of Culture accused of plagiarism.
See also
21/02/2017 14:18:00 RUSSIA
Thousands in procession for the return of St. Isaac's Church to the Moscow Patriarchate
The building had been seized in 1917 and used as a museum. Spokesman for Patriarch Kirill: The church "should first of all be a place of prayer." Opponents: Giving the management to the Church risks opening the path to "wild provincialism". Putin among the opponents. Kirill: A sign of reconciliation.
07/01/2013 RUSSIA
Kirill: Campaigns against the Russian Orthodox Church will not silence the Church
The Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia celebrates the night before Christmas in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, where Pussy Riot episode took place. For Kirill, despite opposition to the Church, "society has become more sensitive to the word of Christ." In 2013 marks 1025 years since the baptism of the Rus', "the beginning of a new era" in the life of the nation.
18/07/2016 15:14:00 RUSSIA – ORTHODOX
Russian Orthodox Church officially rejects the Council of Crete as a Pan-Orthodox
The Synod rejects meeting’s Pan-Orthodox status, but recognises it as "important event". The Patriarchate of Antioch distances itself making it clear it that it does not consider the documents approved at the Council as binding.
24/08/2017 09:25:00 RUSSIA-VATICAN
The 'constructive dialogue' between Putin and Cardinal Parolin in Sochi
The Russian President met the Vatican Secretary of State in his dacha. Collaboration on international issues, especially Syria, Ukraine, North Africa and Venezuela, underlined. The Russian cultural heritage exhibition in Moscow and in the Vatican. The pilgrimage of St. Nicholas's relics is appreciated. Parolin: Vatican diplomacy moves on many levels. There is some doubt about the pre-electoral use of the visit.
25/09/2017 14:15:00 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
The "Foreign Minister" of the Moscow Patriarchate points to the religious crisis of the old continent. With migrations and secularism, Europe is heading towards the total suicide of its identity. The responsibilities of intellectuals. "The present weakening of Christianity in the Western world recalls the situation of the Russian Empire before 1917." In Russia, only 13% declare themselves atheist and non-believers. Unite church efforts.
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
