» 10/23/2017, 09.10
RUSSIA
Vladimir Rozanskij
Moscow, the proposal of the orthodox state marriage
Deputy Vladimir Sysoev attempts to introduce confessional elements into legislation. Doubts of the Orthodox Patriarchate. In the past, the USSR considered the family a wreck to abandon. Today in Russia religious marriages are 70% of unions. But as in the past, divorces and abortions are widespread.
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
Books
