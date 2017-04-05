04 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/04/2017, 10.22

    SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY

    Moscow: security zones and no-fly zones to strengthen ceasefire in Syria



    Russian President Putin spoke with US President Trump and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan. The aim is to facilitate the return of refugees and the delivery of aid to the population. It is also expected that foreign troops will be sent as observers. The rebels have suspended participation in Astana talks in protest of government air raids.

    Moscow (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Russia, the United States, Turkey and Syria are about to reach agreement, which will lead to the creation of "security zones" in Syria, aimed at ensuring the full implementation and effectiveness of ceasefire . That is according to Russian President Vladimir Putin who added that there are also plans for no-fly zones.

    According to the Kremlin, US President Donald Trump is in favor of creating safe areas in Syria. He expressed his agreement during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Putin on May 2.

    A definitive decision on this will be taken during ongoing talks in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, mediated by Tehran, Ankara and Moscow, in the presence of US observers. The discussions began yesterday, but the leaders of the rebels' delegation suspended their participation in protest at continued Damascus air raids.

    The Russian plan foresees the introduction of "security zones" in rebel-controlled territories in Idlib's northwestern province, in parts of the province of Homs, in the center of the country, in the south and in the Ghouta enclave, east of capital. It is an attempt to put an end to violence, facilitate the return of refugees and facilitate the delivery of aid to a population out of the conflict.

    Presiding areas would have checkpoints controlled by both rebel militias and government soldiers. In addition, provision is made for the allocation of foreign troops as observers.

    "One of the ways of enduring ceasefire”, Putin said, in the wake of the meeting with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, “is to create safe zones or to de-escalate the conflict."

    "Russia has held preliminary consultations - added the Kremlin leader - with Damascus and Tehran. We all agree on the mechanism to be created to ensure the end of the blood bath and create the conditions for starting a political dialogue. "

     

    Turkish President Erdogan, the supporter of the anti-Assad front, was more cautious anddid not want to make a direct reference to the Russian proposal; On the contrary, he spoke of buffer zones to mitigate the effects of the conflict in Idlib province.

    Over the next few weeks new meetings will be held between leaders to determine how these "security zones" will be controlled.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Siria
    russia
    iran
    turkey
    war
    government
    rebel
    peace
    assad
    cease fire
    astana
    talks











    See also

    28/01/2017 13:50:00 SYRIA – RUSSIA – TURKEY
    After Astana, Moscow manoeuvring to become the supreme arbiter of the Syrian conflict

    Trump signed two executive order to keep "terrorists" out of the US. Giving priority to Christian refugees, he suspends admissions for Syrians. For 90 days, Iraqis, Iranians, Somalis, Libyans, Sudanese and Yemenis are barred from the US. Iran’s president responds by rejecting walls. Meanwhile, talks about Syria’s future continue. On the recent Astana talks, we propose the reflection of an expert. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.



    23/01/2017 17:41:00 KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA
    Syria peace talks start in Astana amid a "war of words" between government and rebels

    For the first time, government delegates and representatives of armed groups meet. Rebels refuse to hold the first session “face-to-face” to protest the government’s failure to respect the truce. Syria’s chief negotiator calls the opposition’s attitude "provocative". Russia’s role and Turkey’s shift are key factors.



    10/03/2016 10:00:00 SYRIA - UN
    From March 14 to 24 new round of peace talks on Syria

    Indirect dialogue through mediation of UN envoy. The truce has enabled the delivery of humanitarian aid in many areas that were under siege. Still no help in Daraya and Douma, besieged by government forces, and Deir Ezzor, besieged by ISIS.



    30/12/2016 09:51:00 SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
    Truce between the Syrian government and rebels holds. Most “serious" to date

    The cease-fire came into force at midnight and seems to hold over much of the territory. Outbreaks of violence in Idlib and in the eastern part of Damascus. Analysts and experts talk of "serious" truce with a greater chance of success than in the past. Washington excluded from the negotiating table.



    03/01/2017 09:47:00 SYRIA
    Syria: "fragile" ceasefire at risk, the rebels ready to boycott peace talks

    The anti-Assad front threatens to suspend participation in preparatory talks. Rebel militias speak of "many serious violations" of the cease-fire. Accusations rejected by the government who say they respect all points. Contested areas include the rebel bastion of Wadi Barada, essential for Damascus water supply.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.