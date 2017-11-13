|
» 11/17/2017, 09.33
SYRIA - RUSSIA - UN
Moscow blocks the prolongation of UN investigations on Damascus's use of chemical weapons
Russia exercises the right of veto in the Security Council. The US-led resolution calls for a 12-month extension of the joint committee's work. Today, a motion from Japan proposing the extension of 30 days. Tensions rise between Moscow and Washington.
