» 04/13/2017, 13.50
UN-RUSSIA-USA
Moscow vetoes a UN resolution on the chemical attack in Syria. Lavrov: Remember Iraq
China abstains with Kazakhstan and Ethiopia. Bolivia votes with Russia. Trump calls Assad "a butcher" and "animal". Lavrov recalls US failures in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. Journalist Rober Perry, chemical attack launched from Saudi-Israeli base in Jordan. Pat Buchanan: The 400 thousand deaths in Syria are everyone’s responsibility.
