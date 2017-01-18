24 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/24/2017, 10.10

    IRAQ

    Mosul, the final battle. Isis expel people from west bank of the Tigris



    The Islamic State militias expel inhabitants of the western part of the river. Jihadists deploy fighters and snipers in homes and commercial establishments to repel the assault by government forces. Iraqi and Kurdish army devise strategy to win back the entire city.

     

    Baghdad (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The militias of the Islamic State (IS) have expelled many of the inhabitants of the western part of the Tigris in Mosul, in preparation for a possible final attack by Iraqi forces by river. This according to anonymous local sources, while the government army continues its offensive launched last October against the jihadist stronghold in the north of the country. Analysts and experts confirm the success of the operation, which could be completed by the middle of 2017.

    A resident of the Al-Maidan district reports that "the (SI) group has forced us to leave our homes, not allowing us to take anything." The militiamen, he adds, have "installed the shooting positions and have positioned snipers on rooftops and windows."

    "We were forced to leave the area – continues the source - because it will soon become a battlefield and they transferred us with some families to another part of town."

    Recently, the Iraqi security forces regained almost all of the eastern part of Mosul, Iraq's second most important city which is crossed by the Tigris River.  The IS militias, however, continue to occupy the western part of the metropolis, home to about two million people before the arrival of Daesh [Arabic acronym for the IS] in the summer of 2014.

    In recent weeks all the bridges in the city were destroyed, as a strategic defense by militants or under the bombing of the US-led international coalition. Soufian al-Mashhadani, a native militiaman in Mosul, confirmed that IS has deployed several fighters inside some houses, along the western bank of the river.

    "They have prevented the owners - says the militiaman - of these homes and businesses, from taking their belongings and the food, claiming that everything is now owned by the mujahideen."

    Having advanced victoriously through the Nineveh plain, up to the eastern sector of the city of Mosul, now the leaders of the Iraqi and Kurdish militia forces are studying a strategy to conquer the west and liberate the city from the jihadist presence. Among the hypotheses, an encirclement to the north, west and south of the city, and then launching an offensive on the eastern sector of using mobile bridges.

    Patrick Martin, an expert on Iraqi issues at the Institute for the Study of War, says the American genius has formed "the federal Iraqi forces" to build "fighter bridges." These movable bridges "have already been used with success" in Ramadi and Qayyarah, two Iraqi cities retaken by the Iraqi army in recent months.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Iraq Muslims Islamic
    state army jihad fundamentalism war peace mosul tigris
    river











    See also

    31/10/2016 09:36:00 IRAQ
    First Masses held in Qaraqosh cathedral devastated by Islamic State

    The Syrian Catholic Archbishop visited the most important Christian city of Iraq, recently wrested from the jihadists. Qaraqosh bears the "scars" of the fighting. Need to de-mine land strewn with unexploded bombs before his people can return. Rebuilding infrastructure a priority. Republished courtesy of L'Orient-Lejour.



    17/11/2016 11:23:00 IRAQ
    Mosul: Shiite militias battle IS for Tal Afar Airport

    Fierce fighting in the area. The goal is to eliminate the pockets of jihadist resistance and cut the supply route to Mosul. The presence of Shiite forces in the context of the offensive source of controversy. According to critics would be responsible for violations and abuse against Sunni Arabs.



    14/11/2016 09:18:00 IRAQ
    Bombings in Baghdad, dozens of dead and wounded. Iraqi army wrests Nimrud from ISIS

    This morning a suicide attack in the south-west of the capital has caused eight deaths. Over the weekend a series of explosions killed at least 11 civilians, dozens wounded. So far there are no official claims. Special forces have recaptured the ancient Assyrian city. The jihadists had destroyed heritage sites, considered pagan.



    09/11/2016 11:10:00 IRAQ
    Mosul offensive: An Islamic State "death camp"

    A grave with 100 beheaded corpses is located within an agricultural school 30 km south of the Caliphate stronghold. The soldiers made the discovery attracted by the strong smell. Also a one year old baby executed during in retreat.

     



    28/11/2016 09:30:00 IRAQ
    Sinjar, discovered two mass graves of Yazidis massacred by Islamic State

    Inside, the bodies of nine people. The discovery of the area near the village of Umm al Shababik, between Mosul and the Syrian border. Increases to 29 the number of the pits found in the Sinjar area since last year, a total of 1,600 corpses.

     
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - USA
    Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor



    Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.


    CHINA - UNITED STATES
    The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war

    Wei Jingsheng

    As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.