» 01/24/2017, 10.10
IRAQ
Mosul, the final battle. Isis expel people from west bank of the Tigris
The Islamic State militias expel inhabitants of the western part of the river. Jihadists deploy fighters and snipers in homes and commercial establishments to repel the assault by government forces. Iraqi and Kurdish army devise strategy to win back the entire city.
See also
31/10/2016 09:36:00 IRAQ
First Masses held in Qaraqosh cathedral devastated by Islamic State
The Syrian Catholic Archbishop visited the most important Christian city of Iraq, recently wrested from the jihadists. Qaraqosh bears the "scars" of the fighting. Need to de-mine land strewn with unexploded bombs before his people can return. Rebuilding infrastructure a priority. Republished courtesy of L'Orient-Lejour.
17/11/2016 11:23:00 IRAQ
Mosul: Shiite militias battle IS for Tal Afar Airport
Fierce fighting in the area. The goal is to eliminate the pockets of jihadist resistance and cut the supply route to Mosul. The presence of Shiite forces in the context of the offensive source of controversy. According to critics would be responsible for violations and abuse against Sunni Arabs.
14/11/2016 09:18:00 IRAQ
Bombings in Baghdad, dozens of dead and wounded. Iraqi army wrests Nimrud from ISIS
This morning a suicide attack in the south-west of the capital has caused eight deaths. Over the weekend a series of explosions killed at least 11 civilians, dozens wounded. So far there are no official claims. Special forces have recaptured the ancient Assyrian city. The jihadists had destroyed heritage sites, considered pagan.
09/11/2016 11:10:00 IRAQ
Mosul offensive: An Islamic State "death camp"
A grave with 100 beheaded corpses is located within an agricultural school 30 km south of the Caliphate stronghold. The soldiers made the discovery attracted by the strong smell. Also a one year old baby executed during in retreat.
28/11/2016 09:30:00 IRAQ
Sinjar, discovered two mass graves of Yazidis massacred by Islamic State
Inside, the bodies of nine people. The discovery of the area near the village of Umm al Shababik, between Mosul and the Syrian border. Increases to 29 the number of the pits found in the Sinjar area since last year, a total of 1,600 corpses.
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
