IRAQ
Mosul offensive toward the final stage. UN: 250 thousand in could escape from the west
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman expresses fears of mass emigration. At least 66 thousand people flock to the refugee camps. The agency operates seven camps and is building two more. Additional concerns for those fleeing from Hawija district: "They risk is of being kidnapped or blown up on mine."
