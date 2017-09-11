16 September 2017
    09/16/2017, 10.51

    VIETNAM

    Mother Teresa, an example of vibrant charity for the parishes of Thủ Đức

    Thanh Thuy

    Every year in September the community celebrates the saint and draws inspiration from her witness. She influenced the Vietnamese faithful approach to social commitment. Fr. John Nguyễn Thiên Khải: "She Sees God in Others." Charitable programs and initiatives of parishes.

    Ho Chi Minh City (AsiaNews) - On 17 October 2012, the churches of the Thủ Đức District, in the Archdiocese of Thành Phô Ho Chi Minh, founded the Association of Caritas Parish, whose patron is Saint Teresa of Calcutta. The Association is part of the parishes of Thủ Đức, Bình Chiểu, Bình Thọ, Châu Bình, Hiển Linh, Tam Hải, Tam Hà and Fatima Bình Triệu.

    Every year, the local Catholic community meets in September to celebrate the saint and draw inspiration from her witness. On September 5th, thousands of priests, religious and religious, faithful and members of various charitable organizations took part in celebrations in honor of the patron.

    During the solemn opening, Fr. Mai Phát Đạt, vicar of Thủ Đức and the spiritual guide of the Parish Caritas Association, told the faithful: "Today we celebrate the Feast of St. Teresa of Calcutta, patron of the Caritas district. Let us turn to our prayers to ask God to grant to us and to others the love of Jesus. "

    This month, the Association started the new school year classes for district children living in difficult circumstances. In parishes, catechism classes for 600 children have also started, from on theme "Living with the source of love".

    Fr. James explains to the children: "Faith education is very important. Catechesis is essential for the Church. For the beginning of the new school year, I want you to be good children, studying catechism, helping and loving your parents and behaving well in your family. Yes, be good children, for God, and mom and dad. "

    Ms. Huong, a member of the Caritas of the Parish of Thủ Đức, says: "In the past, we all have learned the methods of social work, serving sick people, those with Aids, promoting the protection of the environment, protecting life and working on projects aimed at unfortunate children and adolescents. "

    "Following the example of St. Theresa of Calcutta - says Paul, one of the leaders - we have done many social and charitable activities with children who live in particular and difficult circumstances. Over the past five years, members of the Caritas of the parish of Thủ Đức have helped or supported thousands of less fortunate people, the poor living around us. They are our 'tha nhân' (neighbors) ".

    The Caritas leaders of Tam Hà parish explain: "We started a community health care program with the aim of raising awareness of women living in parochial communities, without distinction of religion, to preventing cancerous diseases. The program is carried out in collaboration with the Medical Council of Caritas Sai Gon and the Diamond Medical Center. "

    Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta has visited the country several times, working with her charitable works with Vietnamese religious. Through the example of the saint, many local Catholics today discover new perceptions of social and charitable activities. Fr. John Nguyễn Thiên Khải, shared with Caritas members: "Saint Teresa of Calcutta, who walked along the paths of over 150 countries around the world, loved people. In particular, she loved the poor, the sick, the homeless, the people living in the trash. Why did Saint Teresa of Calcutta care for them? Because she had a strong faith, she saw God in others. "
