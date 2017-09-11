|
VIETNAM
Thanh Thuy
Mother Teresa, an example of vibrant charity for the parishes of Thủ Đức
Every year in September the community celebrates the saint and draws inspiration from her witness. She influenced the Vietnamese faithful approach to social commitment. Fr. John Nguyễn Thiên Khải: "She Sees God in Others." Charitable programs and initiatives of parishes.
|
