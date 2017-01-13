|
|
» 01/20/2017, 12.30
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Msgr. Barwa: In Orissa Hindu pogroms have united Christians. Blood ecumenism
In 2008, the extremists targeted everyone, regardless of denomination. "The cross of Christ was proof that united us, our faith was visible." In Bhubaneshwar a common burial ground. Catholic educational, health and social institutions must not discriminate against anybody, "even those who have persecuted us."
See also
17/01/2017 17:52:00 PAKISTAN
Overcoming mistrust during the Week for Christian Unity, says Lahore priest
Fr Inayat Bernard runs the St Mary minor seminary in Punjab’s capital. He gave new impetus to the Committee for ecumenical solidarity, a group that includes Pakistan’s four main Christian denominations. Fighting religious extremism needs deeper mutual understanding.
02/09/2016 10:46:00 INDIA
Msgr. Barwa: Mother Teresa bring peace in Kandhamal
Bishop of Orissa asks the intercession of the future saint to bring peace and reconciliation. On September 4, the day when the Mother will be canonised celebrations, festivities and meetings will be held in India.
20/01/2014 INDIA
Jharkhand, celebrations for Week of Prayer for Christian Unity even among tribals
The parish of Blessed Mother Teresa of Siadih ( Diocese of Jamshedpur ) is hosting a meeting for Catholics, Lutherans , Anglicans and Protestants . Fr . Lino Fernandes SFX explains, "we have the shared mission of Mother Teresa : to convey the love of Jesus to our people , and alleviate their suffering. Christ continues to seek our undivided attention in their weakness”.
23/01/2011 VATICAN
Pope: Ecumenism, close to the Churches of Jerusalem
Benedict XVI recalls the trials faced by Christians in the Holy Land and the Middle East, even to the sacrifice of life. Every division is "an offense to Christ." This requires a process of conversion of the Church. Appointments for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity: the meeting of the Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Ancient Oriental Churches, Vespers in the basilica of St. Paul, on 25 January.
25/01/2013 VATICAN
Pope: Christian unity, a privileged way to announce the faith
At the end of the Week of Prayer, Benedict XVI said that doctrinal issues that still divide Christians "should not be overlooked or minimised. Instead, they must be faced with courage in a spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect." He also went on to say that Indian Christians are "at times called to bear witness to their faith in difficult conditions."
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
