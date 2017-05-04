|
|
05/11/2017, 12.17
KAZAKHSTAN
Msgr. Dell'Oro: Our Lady of Fatima in Karaganda, the land of Soviet lagers
For the centenary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, the Churches of Russia, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries meet in the city that was once a Gulag center. Our Lady's icon traveled to the territory, involving Catholics, but also Orthodox and Muslim families. The Centenary, a stimulus for "conversion to life". The consecration of Russia and Central Asia to Mary.
|
