|
|
» 01/26/2017, 12.03
CHINA - VATICAN
Lorenzo Bai
Msgr. Ma Daqin reinstated in Patriotic Association, but as "a priest”. Disillusionment of Catholics
The Council of Chinese bishops had revoked the title of bishop. Upon his reinstatement, he was called "Father Ma Daqin". For the Holy See, he is always a bishop. For many Catholics, this step will further divide the Church. For some there is no way out of a government controlled Church. But many still value Ma Daqin’s courage.
See also
17/06/2016 13:33:00 CHINA - VATICAN
China and Vatican: incredulous reactions and distress over Shanghai Bishop Ma Daqin’s "volte-face"
After resigning from the Patriotic Association, and having suffered four years under house arrest, Msgr. Ma appears to have retracted his positions, lauding the PA and its’ functions in favor of the Chinese Church. Some faithful believe he "was forced"; others that he is the victim of "too much pressure"; for others still, this "submission" is the "price he must pay" to regain freedom for the community of Shanghai, where perhaps the seminary (closed for 4 years) will reopen in September. The Vatican gives little credence to the bishop’s statements. A Chinese bishop wonders whether dialogue between the Holy See and China is of any use and is concerned that someone in the Vatican piloted Ma Daqin’s "confession" to please the Chinese government.
29/08/2016 13:04:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Rethinking China-Vatican accords (with a touch of irony)
There are various discrepancies in discussions on relations between China and the Holy See. Despite the fact that there is still no public agreement, many commentators hotly discuss it as if it were common gossip. Even the bishops are often reduced to mere puppets; the lack of mutual trust between the two parties; the Taiwan issue: these are some of the problems outlined by the informed author, who calls himself "the hermit priest of the North" and is a very famous priest-blogger in China.
25/08/2016 09:52:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Msgr. Ma Daqin: We must learn from Matteo Ricci
A new article by the auxiliary bishop of Shanghai after his "U-turn" on the role of the Patriotic Association. The prelate emphasizes the work of the great Jesuit missionary, who married the Chinese "Classics" with the Gospel. Today we must proclaim the faith with commitment "without interfering in politics”.
21/06/2016 17:27:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Vatican silence over Shanghai’s Mgr Ma Daqin causing confusion and controversy
For some, Mgr Ma’s blog post praising the Patriotic Association and acknowledging his mistakes is nothing but “dirt”. For others, he chose humiliation for the “sake of his diocese”. Many wonder why the Holy See has remained silent about the article’s content and the bishop’s persecution. Some suspect the Vatican views the episode in positive terms. Yet, the Ma Daqin affair raises a major question. Has Benedict XVI’s Letter to Chinese Catholics (which describes the Patriotic Association as “incompatible with Catholic doctrine”) been abolished? If it has, who did it? A journey of compromises without truth is full of risks.
04/08/2016 07:00:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Card. Tong: Communion of the Church in China with the Universal Church
Card. John Tong, bishop of Hong Kong, gives an in-depth explanation of the Holy See’s reasons for continuing dialogue with Beijing: to ensure greater religious freedom to the Catholic communities; re-establish unofficial and imprisoned bishops; reinstate illicit bishops. The Letter of Pope Benedict XVI is "absolutely valid."
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
TOP10
20/01/2017 INDONESIA
21/01/2017 VATICAN - USA
23/01/2017 INDIA - YEMEN
20/01/2017 CHINA - UNITED STATES
19/01/2017 VATICAN
19/01/2017 INDONESIA
21/01/2017 PAKISTAN
21/01/2017 VATICAN
21/01/2017 INDIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®