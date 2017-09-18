|
|
» 09/25/2017, 09.41
CHINA-VATICAN
Paul Wang
Msgr. Mathew Hu Xiande, bishop of Ningbo, has died
Because of persecution, he had to delay his priestly ordination for nearly 30 years. Subjected to seven years of forced labor. He contributed to the rebirth of the diocese. He was an official bishop, recognized by the Holy See and the Chinese government.
|
