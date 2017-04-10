|
|
» 04/13/2017, 10.09
CHINA - VATICAN
Bernardo Cervellera
Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
See also
29/08/2016 13:04:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Rethinking China-Vatican accords (with a touch of irony)
There are various discrepancies in discussions on relations between China and the Holy See. Despite the fact that there is still no public agreement, many commentators hotly discuss it as if it were common gossip. Even the bishops are often reduced to mere puppets; the lack of mutual trust between the two parties; the Taiwan issue: these are some of the problems outlined by the informed author, who calls himself "the hermit priest of the North" and is a very famous priest-blogger in China.
16/04/2017 12:10:00 CHINA - VATICAN
A victory for the Patriotic Association: Illicit Bishop Zhan Silu concelebrates with Bishop Ma Daqin of Shanghai
Zhan Silu was ordained in 2000. Ma Daqin, still under house arrest, but could "visit the Diocese of Mindong," where the ordinary bishop, Msgr. Guo Xijin, has disappeared in police custody. In the ceremony, Ma Daqin was called "bishop" and not "father" as before. The Patriotic Association undisputed master of the Church in China. "The Vatican is a joke". The PA attempts to destroy dialogue between the Holy See and the government.
13/09/2016 12:52:00 CHINA - VATICAN
More than 5,000 faithful attend the funeral of the bishop of Wenzhou. Mgr Peter Shao is still "on vacation" with the police (Photos)
Even three abducted priests have not reappeared. Underground priests were not allowed to attend the funeral. Mgr Shao, appointed by the Holy See, is welcome by the official community, but no one knows whether the government will give its approval.
10/11/2016 09:12:00 CHINA - VATICAN
The "tranquil" ordination of Msgr. Peter Ding Lingbin, bishop of Changzhi
The ordination was attended by about 2 thousand people; many non-Christians looked on from the street. Security was discreet. Rules imposed on the eve very strict. All of the ordaining bishops are in communion with the Pope. The Holy See mandate read in private; that of the council of Chinese bishops read in public.
02/01/2017 12:43:00 CHINA - VATICAN
The Ninth Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives: More smog and pollution in 2017
For the famous priest-blogger Fr. Shanren, “the Ninth Assembly has created even more confusion in the Chinese Church, just like the smog that is choking the capital and many parts of China these days. The bishops were treated like "dolls" by Party members present there. The root problem is that an atheist Party wants to control, manage and correct religious experience.
|
|
Books
