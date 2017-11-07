13 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/13/2017, 12.16

    INDIA

    Mumbai, celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Don Bosco’s shrine to Our Lady

    Nirmala Carvalho

    The sanctuary was built in 1957 by the Italian Salesian missionary Fr. Aurelio Maschio. In 1964 Pope Paul VI blessed the statue of Mary Help of Christians. Card. Gracias emphasizes the value of good relationships within the family.

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) - Mumbai Catholics celebrated the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the Don Bosco sanctuary of Our Lady in Matunga. Yesterday there were two Eucharistic celebrations: the first, at 8am (local time), was presided over by Msgr. Dominic Savio Fernandes and Msgr. Barthol Barretto (both auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Mumbai, ndr). The second, at 11, was officiated by the Archbishop, Card. Oswald Gracias. In his homily the Cardinal said: " Jesus came on earth, sent by the Father, to reveal to us the Face of God, to reveal to us the Love of the Father, the objective of our lives, and our relationship with God. Jesus reveals to us what God is, “God is Spirit’, Jesus is unveiled to us that God is everywhere."

    The occasion was also celebrated on the 75th anniversary of the "Don Bosco High School". Speaking to the Eucharist, p. Edwin D'Souza, rector of the sanctuary, recalled that the sanctuary "was erected 60 years ago [in 1957, ndr] for the glory of God and the honors of the Blessed Virgin Mary." The place of worship was born from the initiative of Fr. Aurelio Maschio, an Italian Salesian and pioneer in the spread of Don Bosco's devotion in India. On November 28, 1964, the sanctuary was consecrated by Msgr. Hubert D'Rosario [then bishop of Dibrugarh, Assam-ndr], at the beginning of the 39th International Eucharistic Congress. On December 4, 1964, Pope Paul VI went to visit the shrine and blessed the statue of Mary Help of Christians.

    According to Fr. D'Souza, "Fr. Aurelio Maschio was fascinated by the beauty and grandeur of the Sanctuary of Mary Help of Christians in Turin [Basilica of Mary Help of Christians, ndr]. So he wanted to replicate this Don Bosco monument for the people of Mumbai as a monument of love and devotion to Mary Help of Christians. His work was made possible thanks to the generosity of thousands of benefactors in the city, the country, Italy and the rest of the world who have turned this dream into reality."

    Card. Gracias emphasized that "for us children of the Father, we have the gift of knowing and having God in our midst. In the Blessed Sacrament, ion the Eucharist, in the priest, within each of us. As on the road to Damascus, Jesus asked Saul, “why are you persecuting me." Then he invited those present: "Open the doors to Christ, let Him come to us." Recalling Pope Francis, who said in the terms "please thanks and sorry, we have to build our relationships within the family, based on mutual love, respect and understanding”, the Cardinal concluded “Mary brings us to Jesus...Mary gives strength to overcome all difficulties."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Mumbai
    sanctuary madonna of don bosco
    matunga
    salesians
    celebrations
    60 years old
    statue
    Mary Help of Christians











    See also

    15/05/2017 11:55:00 INDIA
    Karjat, 3,000 Catholics and non-Catholics celebrate Fatima's centenary. Card Gracias: Pray for Peace (Photo)

    The sanctuary in Maharashtra is the oldest in Asia. The Archbishop of Mumbai blesses the new altar. All faithful lunch together. Families consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.



    20/02/2017 10:43:00 INDIA
    Mumbai, a statue of the Virgin Mary vandalized and decapitated

    The statue was installed in a grotto along a road in suburban Kurla. CCTV video recorded the act done by three strangers. Christian leaders pray for peace between the communities, on the eve of the municipal elections to be held tomorrow.

     



    22/01/2013 INDIA
    Salesian nuns help enslaved girls in Tamil Nadu
    In Chennai, the St. Joseph's Special Care Home feeds, clothes and educates orphaned, abandoned and abused girls, from 4 to 18 in age. Rashmi is one of them. Sold at the age of six, she was beaten and abused by her employer. The home offers sports, games and singing to complete the girls' education and give them the "best possible future."

    02/02/2012 INDIA
    Assam Salesians arts and crafts lessons for young marginalized
    The Bosco Barefoot College provides courses in tailoring, agriculture, carpentry, farming, cultivation of silk and English. The goal is to educate boys and girls, so that they may become self-sufficient and productive.

    02/10/2017 17:22:00 INDIA
    Samkuru Vani: a child bride freed thanks to Salesian 'angels of mercy'

    She is now studying technology in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Her family had chosen her destiny: a child bride, a wife and a mother. But she rebelled and was almost tortured to death. Her salvation came through education and the loving care of Salesians.
    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.