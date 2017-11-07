|
|
» 11/13/2017, 12.16
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Mumbai, celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Don Bosco’s shrine to Our Lady
The sanctuary was built in 1957 by the Italian Salesian missionary Fr. Aurelio Maschio. In 1964 Pope Paul VI blessed the statue of Mary Help of Christians. Card. Gracias emphasizes the value of good relationships within the family.
See also
15/05/2017 11:55:00 INDIA
Karjat, 3,000 Catholics and non-Catholics celebrate Fatima's centenary. Card Gracias: Pray for Peace (Photo)
The sanctuary in Maharashtra is the oldest in Asia. The Archbishop of Mumbai blesses the new altar. All faithful lunch together. Families consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
20/02/2017 10:43:00 INDIA
Mumbai, a statue of the Virgin Mary vandalized and decapitated
The statue was installed in a grotto along a road in suburban Kurla. CCTV video recorded the act done by three strangers. Christian leaders pray for peace between the communities, on the eve of the municipal elections to be held tomorrow.
22/01/2013 INDIA
Salesian nuns help enslaved girls in Tamil Nadu
In Chennai, the St. Joseph's Special Care Home feeds, clothes and educates orphaned, abandoned and abused girls, from 4 to 18 in age. Rashmi is one of them. Sold at the age of six, she was beaten and abused by her employer. The home offers sports, games and singing to complete the girls' education and give them the "best possible future."
02/02/2012 INDIA
Assam Salesians arts and crafts lessons for young marginalized
The Bosco Barefoot College provides courses in tailoring, agriculture, carpentry, farming, cultivation of silk and English. The goal is to educate boys and girls, so that they may become self-sufficient and productive.
02/10/2017 17:22:00 INDIA
Samkuru Vani: a child bride freed thanks to Salesian 'angels of mercy'
She is now studying technology in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Her family had chosen her destiny: a child bride, a wife and a mother. But she rebelled and was almost tortured to death. Her salvation came through education and the loving care of Salesians.
|
Editor's choices
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
TOP10
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
08/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
08/11/2017 IRAQ
11/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
10/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
06/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
08/11/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA
07/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
Night of the Devils of Fear: War in the Saudi royal family
Pierre Balanian
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®